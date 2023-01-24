Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Novak Djokovic Wins 10th Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam Singles Title
Novak Djokovic is the King of Melbourne Park. The 35-year-old Serbian won his 10th Australian Open singles title on Sunday after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday. Djokovic has more Australian Open titles than any other tennis player -- male or female. The win also secures Djokovic...
NBC Los Angeles
Aryna Sabalenka Celebrates 2023 Australian Open Victory With Glass of Champagne
Two weeks of tennis victories at the 2023 Australian Open calls for celebration. Sabalenka, 24, did just that as she raised a toast of champagne in her post-match press conference after defeating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday. Well, I will have some good pizza, of course, and...
