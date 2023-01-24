Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Hanford Sentinel
As high speed rail moves in, neighborhood near Hanford becomes mix of empty homes, rentals
The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley. The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue...
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
Abandon house catches fire in Merced
The Merced Fire Department is investigating an abandoned house fire on San Jose Avenue.
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
GV Wire
Suntrapak Elected California Hospital Association Board Chair
Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO of Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera, has been elected 2023 chair of the California Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees. “In addition to the exceptional privilege I’ve been given to chair the association, I view the honor through the lens of the central role society has entrusted in our institutions,” Suntrapak said.
DA: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend pleads not guilty
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright who was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Sharp pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court records state Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times, killing her, then dismembered her body in an attempt to hide her remains. The […]
5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
GV Wire
Industry Backing Helps Fresno State Develop ‘Next Generation’ Construction Leaders
The Department of Construction Management at Fresno State celebrated a $500,000 gift from the Beavers Charitable Trust, along with additional gifts from DeSilva Gates Construction, Teichert Construction, Kiewit Corporation and Browning Contractors, Inc. — bringing the total to $674,000. University officials and the Beavers Charitable Trust representatives recognized the...
Housing Watch: How much income you need to afford a home in Fresno
As high interest rates continue to make homes less affordable, realtors say home buyers are starting to look around again.
Tulare PD: 3 wanted for stealing from golf course
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department officials say they are actively looking for three individuals for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of food and beverages from a golf course. Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at around 3:00 a.m., three suspects entered the property of the Tulare Golf Course and stole approximately […]
Police searching for man who stabbed another man in the neck in Central Fresno
The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in front of a convenience store on Fresno Street near Belmont Avenue.
GV Wire
Fresno State Grad Launches ‘Longshot’ Challenge to Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has a challenger for the 2024 election, with the primary scheduled 13 months away. Andy Morales was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduated from Fresno State last year, and currently works in security. “I’m a Gen-Z Security officer, Latino, and the candidate running to...
As certain CalFresh benefits are set to expire, food banks already inundated
With grocery store prices already historically high, time is almost up for people who have been using increased benefits brought on by the pandemic.
WANTED: Man who shot at children vandalizing his Tulare home, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials. On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived […]
New photos released of suspects in attempted robbery at Fresno County massage spa
Authorities have released new photos of the suspects involved in an attempted robbery in Fresno County that left two people injured.
Heating bills on the rise due to increasing natural gas prices
Utility companies across California have a warning for customers: your bills will be noticeably high.
1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the scene it […]
Visalia Police ask for help in deadly drug deal shooting
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for assistance in a 2020 incident in which officers say a person was shot and killed following a drug deal. Police say officers were dispatched to the area of Ruiz Park at 639 E. Buena Vista Avenue around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, regarding […]
