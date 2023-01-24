Rishi Sunak is facing questions about his own knowledge of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs after he moved to sack the Tory chairman.Both Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner and party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds have written to Mr Sunak to ask him what he knew about the investigation into Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs and when.Urging Mr Sunak to “come clean”, Ms Rayner said that the “hopelessly weak prime minister has been dragged kicking and screaming into doing what he should have done long ago”.Mr Sunak fired the Conservative Party chairman early on Sunday morning, shortly after an ethics inquiry into Mr...

33 MINUTES AGO