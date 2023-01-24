Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Fed policy to align bank oversight could limit crypto activities by state banks
The United States Federal Reserve Board announced on Jan. 27 that it was issuing a policy statement regardin limitations on banks. The policy seeks to create a level playing field and limit regulatory arbitrage for state banks with deposit insurance, state banks without deposit insurance and national banks, which are overseen by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), by allowing them the same scope of permissible activities.
CoinTelegraph
Fed denies Custodia Bank application to join the Federal Reserve System
The United State Federal Reserve Board has rejected Custodia Bank’s application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System. In its announcement, the Fed stated that the application was “inconsistent with the required factors under the law.” It also claimed Custodia had an “insufficient” management framework and cited an earlier joint declaration by the Fed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that found crypto assets to be at odds with sound banking practices.
CoinTelegraph
US securities regulator probes Wall Street over crypto custody: Report
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been probing traditional Wall Street investment advisers that may offer digital asset custody to its clients without the proper qualifications. A Jan. 26 Reuters report citing “three sources with knowledge of the inquiry” said the SEC’s investigation has been going on...
CoinTelegraph
White House cryptocurrency ‘roadmap’ recommends against pension funds
The White House released a statement on Jan. 27 that provided United States President Joe Biden’s administration a roadmap for mitigating risks associated with cryptocurrencies. The administration’s legislative guidance addressed much of the document to the U.S. Congress. The authors of the statement outlined a two-pronged path forward....
CoinTelegraph
US gov’t $1.5T debt interest will be equal 3X Bitcoin market cap in 2023
Commentators believe that Bitcoin (BTC) bulls do not need to wait long for the United States to start printing money again. The latest analysis of U.S. macroeconomic data has led one market strategist to predict quantitative tightening (QT) ending to avoid a “catastrophic debt crisis.”. Analyst: Fed will have...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to access FTX funds
Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team is seeking to remove a bail condition that prevented him from accessing FTX funds, according to court filings from Jan. 28. A letter from Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, to United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that Bankman-Fried should have access to assets held by FTX, claiming the client was not involved in previous unauthorized transactions.
CoinTelegraph
IRS reminds taxpayers of crypto income reporting ahead of 2022 filing
With the deadline approaching for filing the 2022 federal income tax return, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) — an enforcement agency of United States federal tax laws — released a list of reporting requirements for the general public dealing with cryptocurrencies. Until 2021, the IRS used the term...
CoinTelegraph
State senator pushes bill to make Bitcoin legal tender in Arizona
Wendy Rogers, an Arizona state senator in the United States, has launched bills concerning cryptocurrency, including one that aims to make Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender in Arizona. In a recent tweet, Rogers cited data from investment firm Goldman Sachs that BTC is the best-performing asset in the world and announced...
Scholz downplays differences on Ukraine on South America tour
SANTIAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought to drum up support for Ukraine during his first South American tour although differences with his hosts emerged, with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declaring the region was not planning on sending weapons.
Nadhim Zahawi – live: Rishi Sunak under pressure as Labour asks PM to ‘come clean’
Rishi Sunak is facing questions about his own knowledge of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs after he moved to sack the Tory chairman.Both Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner and party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds have written to Mr Sunak to ask him what he knew about the investigation into Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs and when.Urging Mr Sunak to “come clean”, Ms Rayner said that the “hopelessly weak prime minister has been dragged kicking and screaming into doing what he should have done long ago”.Mr Sunak fired the Conservative Party chairman early on Sunday morning, shortly after an ethics inquiry into Mr...
CoinTelegraph
Congressman Hill to ‘make sure’ US is the place for blockchain innovation
The chairman of the newly formed United States congressional subcommittee on digital assets has pledged to promote progressive crypto regulations to ensure that “America is the place for innovation in fintech and blockchain.”. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Jan. 26, U.S. Representative French Hill offered some of his...
Blinken begins Middle East trip with call for calm as Israeli-Palestinian violence flares
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has arrived in Egypt to begin a three-day visit to the Middle East where he will look to ease Israeli-Palestinian tensions after an eruption of violence. The US secretary of state will travel to Jerusalem on Monday to meet with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: 3 tips for trading Ethereum this year
Cryptocurrency is a notoriously volatile industry, regardless of what coin you’re trading. During periods of extreme volatility, it’s easy to become disheartened when trades don’t go your way. It’s also easy to become overconfident when you get lucky, falsely attributing it to your trading strategy — when, in reality, the price often rose or fell for reasons other than you assumed.
CoinTelegraph
Panama’s Supreme Court to rule on cryptocurrency legislation
Panama's crypto bill saga has reached a new chapter, with the country’s Supreme Court set to decide the future of the local crypto industry. Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo on Jan. 26 sent the crypto legislation passed last year to the high court for review, claiming the so-called “crypto bill” violates the constitution’s core principles and is unenforceable.
CoinTelegraph
New York Assembly introduces crypto payments bill for fines, taxes
A bill introduced to the New York State Assembly on Jan. 26 would allow state agencies to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for fines, civil penalties, taxes, fees and other payments charged by the state. New York State Assembly Bill A523 was introduced by Democratic Assembly Member Clyde...
CoinTelegraph
US institutions account for 85% of Bitcoin buying in ‘very positive sign’ — Matrixport
Institutional investors are “not giving up on crypto,” with recent data pointing to as much as 85% of Bitcoin buying being the result of American institutional players, according to Matrixport’s chief strategist. Markus Thielen, the head of research and strategy at the financial services firm, told Cointelegraph...
CoinTelegraph
US prosecutors seek to ban SBF from Signal after alleged witness contact
Federal prosecutors have requested that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) bail conditions are modified to prevent further alleged attempts at influencing witnesses’ testimonies. Court documents filed on Jan. 27 revealed that The Department of Justice (DOJ) had asked United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan to ban...
Comments / 0