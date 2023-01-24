Read full article on original website
NECN
Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting
A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night. According to Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez, around 11 p.m., the teen was walking on Florence St. when a vehicle pulled up to him and someone shot him. The boy was taken to the hospital where he is being […]
Guns seized from home after man shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning. Just after 2:30 a.m., Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez said a 30-year-old man drove himself to Roger Williams Medical Center with a gunshot wound to to the leg. Officers then went to the scene, at a home on Wisdom […]
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in southwestern Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Hampden […]
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 25-year-old after chasing him down, firing series of shots
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting another man while robbing him of his jewelry in January 2020. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Derell Guy of Lynn was found guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty, and of felony murder. An Essex Superior Court jury sitting in Lawrence also convicted Guy of armed robbery.
One person killed in daytime Mattapan shooting
MATTAPAN – One person was killed during a daytime shooting in Mattapan on Sunday.It happened in the area of Babson and Fremont streets.A neighbor told WBZ-TV they heard fives shots.Boston police said no arrests have been made.No additional information is currently available.
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
WMTW
Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says
A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
whdh.com
Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery
Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
YAHOO!
Willimantic Police to install license plate readers, cameras
Jan. 28—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are installing license plate readers and cameras that will help them track down criminals. Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey said the readers will be installed at main thoroughfares throughout town. " What we're trying to do is track anybody who has committed a...
Driver allegedly takes mushrooms, arrested after crash
A driver who allegedly admitted to taking mushrooms was arrested after getting into a single-car crash and possessing a quantity of drugs.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
Four men facing charges in connection with shooting at popular Beverly bar
BEVERLY, Mass — Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a popular Beverly bar. Christopher Sawyer, 39, Christopher Sturgis, 36, Sean Kelly, 28, and Gordon Morrison, 23, are facing charges after police say Morrison and another person fired guns in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on December 6. Sturgis and Kelly are facing charges of obstruction of justice.
7-Eleven Bandit Who Hit Clerk, Promised To Kill Customer In Worcester Robbery Busted: Police
A 40-year-old Worcester man is behind bars after he robbed a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, and threatened a customer, authorities said. William Cryer is charged with assault to rob, assault and battery, threatening to commit murder, and theft under $1,200, Worcester police said. Investigators said Cryer burst into...
Police: 5 arrested after chase involving stolen car
Troopers spotted the black Honda accord around 12 a.m. Wednesday on Route 107 in Revere and attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 60, but the driver began to flee.
msonewsports.com
Troopers Arrest Two Lynn Females, 3 Others in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
One Adult, Two Teens Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl, Illegal Guns in Western Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Police arrested three suspects accused of trafficking drugs and carrying illegal firearms in Massachusetts last week. According to reports from Massachusetts State Troopers, at approximately 10 p.m. on January 16, Trooper Anthony Levigne, assigned to Shelburne Falls barracks, was patrolling Route 91 in Greenfield when he observed a gray Subaru Impreza with a defective license plate light. Trooper Levigne activated his blue lights and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
YAHOO!
Third Clancy child dies of injuries suffered at Duxbury home
BOSTON − The 8-month-old boy who was seriously injured inside his Duxbury home Tuesday night has died at a Boston hospital, the Plymouth County district attorney's office said. His siblings, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, also died. “(Friday), at approximately 12:30 p.m., the state Office of the Chief Medical...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized
A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
YAHOO!
Police: Driver facing DUI charge after cops allegedly find open vodka bottle in FedEx truck
Jan. 26—A Nashua man was arrested on DUI and other charges Thursday after state police say they allegedly saw the FedEx truck he was driving "operating erratically" on Interstate 93 in Bow. Around 4:17 p.m. Thursday, troopers reported seeing a FedEx truck allegedly come close to hitting a guardrail...
