Wichita police investigate suspicious death of man, 63, found in his home
Wichita police are investigating after a Wichita man was found dead inside his home Monday.
That man was identified as 63-year-old Lloyd Alexander of Wichita, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said.
Officers responded to a suspicious death call around 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of N. New York. Officers talked to a 53-year-old woman who reported finding Alexander dead in the living room of his home, Macy said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 .
