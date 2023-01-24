Royals trade Adalberto Mondesi to Red Sox for pitcher Josh Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday they have traded infielder Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor.

Mondesi is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. The 27-year-old infielder made his debut with the Royals during the 2015 World Season.

Mondesi recorded 14 home runs and 32 stolen bases in just 75 games while batting .276 in the 2018 season. In addition, Mondesi tied for the Major League lead with 10 triples in a career-high 102 games.

But in the last three seasons, Mondesi only played 109 games due to injuries. He has a career .244 batting average.

Taylor missed the 2022 season with a back injury. During the 2019-21 seasons with Boston, he posted a 3.69 ERA in 121 appearances and struck out 129 batters.

From April 30-July 5, 2021, Taylor pitched 26 scoreless innings, which marked the longest streak for a left-handed pitcher in franchise history. He pitched in six of Boston’s 11 postseason games in 2021.

