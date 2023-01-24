MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Members of local law enforcement spent their time braving the elements and taking a plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning. Members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Departments, and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad took the shores of the Sands Ocean Club for a dip in the chilly water, all to raise money for the Special Olympics of South Carolina.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO