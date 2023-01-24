ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 4

Black Girl Magic
5d ago

Really??? Not quite 15 yrs and they see that as fair ? This judicial system is a joke . You get more than that for animal cruelty!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

SLED responds after deputies link deadly Andrews shooting and Kingstree double-shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Law enforcement in Williamsburg County is investigating a deadly double-shooting near Andrews. On Saturday, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office responded to Birch Creek Road, in the Andrews area of Williamsburg County, in reference to two individuals lying in the roadway that suffered gunshot wounds. Williamsburg...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Juvenile in Darlington Co. missing since Friday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help finding a missing juvenile last seen in Darlington County Friday. Carleigh Alyssa Wiggins, 13, was reported missing by family members and last seen on Jett's Way, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Wiggins was wearing a black hoodie, black pants...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Local law enforcement raises $105k for Special Olympics SC at polar plunge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Members of local law enforcement spent their time braving the elements and taking a plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning. Members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Departments, and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad took the shores of the Sands Ocean Club for a dip in the chilly water, all to raise money for the Special Olympics of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy