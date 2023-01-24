Read full article on original website
Black Girl Magic
5d ago
Really??? Not quite 15 yrs and they see that as fair ? This judicial system is a joke . You get more than that for animal cruelty!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
12-year-old missing from Horry County considered endangered, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old missing from Horry County is considered endangered, according to the Horry County Police Department. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen Friday at her home on Carolina Pointe Way near Little River, police said. She has green hair, is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds. Griffin is considered endangered […]
wpde.com
SLED responds after deputies link deadly Andrews shooting and Kingstree double-shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Law enforcement in Williamsburg County is investigating a deadly double-shooting near Andrews. On Saturday, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office responded to Birch Creek Road, in the Andrews area of Williamsburg County, in reference to two individuals lying in the roadway that suffered gunshot wounds. Williamsburg...
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with crime involving minor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials. City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday. “We were shocked […]
live5news.com
2 killed, 2 hurt in ‘connected’ Williamsburg Co. shootings; suspect sought
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for the man they say is responsible for two Saturday shooting in Williamsburg County. Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shootings. Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Bloomingvale...
WMBF
Family, community mourns victims killed in Robeson County triple homicide
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - Saturday marked a time to mourn for the small town of Red Springs. Residents gathered at the community basketball court to remember three people killed in a shooting earlier this week. MORE COVERAGE | Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away...
wpde.com
Man shot while walking down road in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man said he was shot early Sunday morning while walking near Gibson Village Apartments on Highway 79 in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said the man was hit in the lower back but...
Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
wpde.com
Injured owl saved by Good Samaritan, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An injured owl is recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan and first responders in North Myrtle Beach. Crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said they had a unique patients show up at their Barefoot Resort firehouse Saturday evening in need of care.
wpde.com
Crews suspend search for missing duck hunter in North Myrtle Beach, USCG says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The search for a missing duck hunter in North Myrtle Beach was suspended Friday by the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews said they searched for approximately 45 hours and over 694 miles. "We offer our deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time," Lt....
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
wpde.com
'Not giving up the search:' Crews continue looking for missing duck hunter in NMB
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are continuing to look for a missing duck hunter in North Myrtle Beach and said they are "not giving up the search." Tyler Doyle, 23, went missing Thursday night after a boating distress call. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said one person...
wpde.com
Juvenile in Darlington Co. missing since Friday
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help finding a missing juvenile last seen in Darlington County Friday. Carleigh Alyssa Wiggins, 13, was reported missing by family members and last seen on Jett's Way, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Wiggins was wearing a black hoodie, black pants...
wpde.com
Extra deputies at Florence Co. courthouse after bullets found in bathroom
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There are 14 deputies standing guard inside and around the Florence County Judicial Center after five bullets were found in a bathroom trash can, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the center's maintenance employee found the bullets. He added that several...
wpde.com
Jury clears NMB business from city-enforced, pandemic-era ticket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week a jury sided with a North Myrtle Beach business cited for allowing people inside their eatery during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The owner of Buoys on the Boulevard, Weldon Boyd, says he let people into his restaurant...
Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
wpde.com
Local law enforcement raises $105k for Special Olympics SC at polar plunge
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Members of local law enforcement spent their time braving the elements and taking a plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning. Members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Departments, and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad took the shores of the Sands Ocean Club for a dip in the chilly water, all to raise money for the Special Olympics of South Carolina.
19-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in Socastee in North Carolina killing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Jalen Amari Campbell, of Myrtle Beach, and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested in the Socastee area, deputies said. Campbell was […]
live5news.com
Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders lay out parking registration process as new rates hit in March
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Paid parking season is not far away along the Grand Strand with several cities raising their parking rates. Leaders in North Myrtle Beach unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour.
wpde.com
Millions of dollars to be used to repave roads across the Myrtle Beach area in Spring 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Spring 2023, various roadways within the City of Myrtle Beach will be repaved by a contractor. Repaving the nearly two dozen roads will cost just under $3 million to complete. However, the costs are split between different municipalities, as the roads are all...
Comments / 4