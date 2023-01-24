LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Winds return to southwesterly today, with temperatures recovering a bit more but still remaining on the cool side of average in the low to mid 50s. Lubbock’s high will be about 53 degrees. Areas up north that still have a bit of residual snowpack will tend to be a few degrees cooler. Skies will be clear, and as long as you like cooler weather it will be a pleasant end to the week!

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO