everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: January 27th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Winds return to southwesterly today, with temperatures recovering a bit more but still remaining on the cool side of average in the low to mid 50s. Lubbock’s high will be about 53 degrees. Areas up north that still have a bit of residual snowpack will tend to be a few degrees cooler. Skies will be clear, and as long as you like cooler weather it will be a pleasant end to the week!
Lubbock locally-owned discount dollar store, ‘Lucky Dollar,’ has grand opening celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a new locally-owned dollar store kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting. But the celebration will not end there. On Saturday, the store said it will have a food truck and DJ present at 1:00 p.m. at its location on 4408 50th Street.
Lubbock Fire Rescue battles fire early Friday morning at apartments in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday, Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a fire at District West apartments. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, LFR said in a statement just after 11:00 a.m. Friday. LFR said in its statement that crews were headed to...
19th Street & Milwaukee Avenue lane closure begins Jan. 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — A lane closures is scheduled this week along a portion Milwaukee Avenue in West Lubbock. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, one southbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue near 19th Street will close to allow an LP&L construction crew to safely perform tasks.
More wintry precipitation expected this week, along with icing concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas — More wintry precipitation is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this week. Unlike the past week’s winter weather event, the threat this week comes in the form of ice accumulation and less on snowfall accumulation. Monday:. The National Weather Service in Lubbock...
Austin Dean Ashford talks meeting Denzel Washington, ‘Black Book’ production at the Lubbock Community Theatre
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Community Theatre has introduced its first touring artist in residence, Austin Dean Ashford. Ashford has won 21 national championships for speech and debate as well as winning an award for off- Broadway one man show. Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington paid Ashford’s tuition for graduate school, and even wrote his letter of recommendation.
91st Street & University Avenue lane closures begin on Jan. 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lane closures are scheduled this week along a portion of University Avenue in South Lubbock. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, one northbound lane and one. southbound lane of University Avenue near 91st Street will close to allow a construction crew to...
Matt Stell Reports: Aayden’s Jiu-Jitsu Journey
LUBBOCK, Texas – In a small facility on 34th street in Lubbock, an ancient form of art is being taught. Klay Pittman’s newest students are eight-year-old Aayden Andrews, and his father, Kenyon. “When we are tackling giants, for example, I’m that giant that he is not having to...
High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1 accepting 2023 grant applications
LUBBOCK, Texas — The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1 (HPWD) continues to accept 2023 grant applications for water conservation, water research, demonstration, and education funding for projects. According to a press release from the HPWD, it’s 2023 budget includes $275,000 for grant funding. HPWD said it’s...
LCU unveils new graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Graduate School of Theology of Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies recently announced a new, fully online, graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry. According to a press release from LCU, the announcement was made at the National Children...
Red Raiders pick up win against LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. — For the first time since December 27th, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team found themselves in the win column. The Red Raiders took down LSU on the road 76-68, picking up a victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Despite missing Pop Isaacs and Fardaws...
