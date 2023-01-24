Read full article on original website
El Centro Ordinance
(The new Garage Sale Ordinance is now in effect)...It is for the City of El Centro. Officials say the Garage Sale is considered the same as a Yard Sale. According to the new ordinance, a permit is still needed to hold a Garage Sale. The good news is the permit is free. If you don't get a permit you could receive a citation which would result in a fine of $100. No more than one permit will be issued to the same person or address within any calendar month. The sales can take place over two consecutive days. Signs advertising a Garage or Yard sale cannot be posted on public property, public right of way, utility poles or street sign pole. Other restrictions will also apply. The sale of items purchased for the purpose of resale are prohibited. Additional information is available at the Community Development Department Code Enforcement Division at the City Hall in El Centro.
Assistance In Recovering Stolen Vehicle
(Calexico made the move recently)...The City Council agreed to allow the police department participate in a special program. Department in other county communities alrewady participate. It is the License Plate Reader Program. The program is operated by the Flock Group, Incorporated. The $23,000 cost to participate in the program is funded by the State Department of Justice. The program ties into a national data base that can be accessed by a multitude of local, regional and federal law enforcement agencies. That was a problem for two Calexico City Council members. They argued the legal status of individuals would be available to Immigration officers, and they would not support that. The matter was approved on a 3-2 vote.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
A late Saturday night traffic stop ended with the driver in jail. An El Centro police officer stopped a vehicle near 1st and Main shortly after 11:00 p.m. A field sobriety test determined the driver was under the influence. The 32-year-old man was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence.
Stolen Truck Recovered
A stolen pickup truck was recovered by El Centro Police Thursday afternoon. Automated cameras showed the truck in the area of 8th and Aurora at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday. About 30 minutes later the truck was reported in the area of Lotus and Ross and then at 5th and Orange before being located parked in the 2300 block of Elm. The silver 2007 Chevy Tahoe was recovered there. There were no suspects in the vicinity of the truck when it was recovered. The incident remains under investigation.
Carrot Festival Parade
(75th Annual Carrot Festival Parade)...It will be held February 11. The Parade will start at 10:00 am. The Holtville Chamber of Commerce is still accepting applications from those who would like to participate in the Parade. Applications can be submitted online, at the Chamber's website, or they can be picked up in person at the chamber office. The deadline to submit an application is January 31st. Contact the Holtville Chamber for more information.
