(The new Garage Sale Ordinance is now in effect)...It is for the City of El Centro. Officials say the Garage Sale is considered the same as a Yard Sale. According to the new ordinance, a permit is still needed to hold a Garage Sale. The good news is the permit is free. If you don't get a permit you could receive a citation which would result in a fine of $100. No more than one permit will be issued to the same person or address within any calendar month. The sales can take place over two consecutive days. Signs advertising a Garage or Yard sale cannot be posted on public property, public right of way, utility poles or street sign pole. Other restrictions will also apply. The sale of items purchased for the purpose of resale are prohibited. Additional information is available at the Community Development Department Code Enforcement Division at the City Hall in El Centro.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO