ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Local charges likely to be dropped for federal case against twins kidnapping suspect

By Jordan Laird and Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
YAHOO!
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Seven taken to jail after search of home on North Sandusky; two will face charges

Two adults will face drug trafficking charges after law enforcement officers searched a home on North Sandusky Avenue on Friday. The search of 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. was a result of several-monthlong narcotics investigation by the the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The Crawford County Special Response Team — which includes representatives of the sheriff’s office; Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline and New Washington police departments; and Bucyrus and Galion fire departments — conducted the search, and seized methamphetamine, prescription pills, psilocybin (mushrooms) and drug paraphernalia.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy