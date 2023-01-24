Local charges likely to be dropped for federal case against twins kidnapping suspect

Two adults will face drug trafficking charges after law enforcement officers searched a home on North Sandusky Avenue on Friday. The search of 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. was a result of several-monthlong narcotics investigation by the the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The Crawford County Special Response Team — which includes representatives of the sheriff’s office; Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline and New Washington police departments; and Bucyrus and Galion fire departments — conducted the search, and seized methamphetamine, prescription pills, psilocybin (mushrooms) and drug paraphernalia.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO