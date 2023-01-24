Read full article on original website
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
New leader of Texas’ foster care system welcomed in court, but old problems persist
Judge Janis Jack has for years grilled, cajoled and reprimanded state officials over how its system fails to care for children. The latest hearing in the federal litigation against the state’s foster care system Friday saw praise and welcoming from the acerbic jurist. While Stephanie Muth received an optimistic welcome, it also included a laundry list of fixes needed within the agency.
