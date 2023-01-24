ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
Sourcing Journal

Citizens of Humanity Invests in Regenerative Cotton

Citizens of Humanity is investing in creating a pipeline for regenerative cotton. The Los Angeles denim company is working with agricultural nonprofit Kiss the Ground to create “Kiss the Ground Cotton,” a trademark that will distinguish the brand’s products that are made with regeneratively grown crops and support the broader regenerative agriculture movement. According to Kiss the Ground, shifting to regenerative farming is essential to combatting climate change, as it boosts soil fertility and biodiversity and replenishes the fresh water supply. The practice has been linked to reductions in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and increased organic matter in soil, as carbon...
beefmagazine.com

Heifers on feed indicate long-term liquidation still occurring

Beef cow herd liquidation occurred in a significant way in 2022 due to a combination of strong lean beef demand, higher cull cow prices, and forage issues due to drought. Fewer cows results in fewer feeder cattle, tightening supplies for fed cattle, and ultimately lower beef production in 2023. The USDA-NASS Cattle Inventory report is released at the end of this January and analysts’ estimates for beef cow reduction are in the 3-4% range. This will directly affect feeder cattle numbers in 2023.
Agriculture Online

Arkansas farmer is growing 20,000 acres on the ‘cutting edge’

Travis Senter Jr. has been “farming on the carpet” since he was three years old. “I've always done this,” says Senter Jr. “I've always been involved, and I grew up right there, around every piece of equipment, it's all I'll ever known.”. Senter Jr., now 44...
ARKANSAS STATE
beefmagazine.com

January 1 cattle on feed declined from 2022

Feedlot inventories were below year-ago levels for the fourth consecutive month according to the latest USDA Cattle on Feed report. There were an estimated 11.68 million head of cattle on feed as of January 1st, which is 3 percent lower than January 1, 2022. December placements were down 8 percent...
Rough Draft Atlanta

Food and farm nonprofits ask for help supporting farms affected by freeze

Food related nonprofits are partnering up to support farms hit by cold weather this winter.  The Farmer Fund, which was established in 2015 and has been managed by the nonprofit Georgia Organics since 2018, is aiming to help farmers recoup losses from Winter Storm Elliott, which hit the United States in December 2022 and brought […] The post Food and farm nonprofits ask for help supporting farms affected by freeze appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Phys.org

Proper management of nitrogen and irrigation shown to increase yields and reduce leaching

Imagine a hot and dry summer day, it might have been dry and hot for a long time. The birds are singing and the irrigation machines in the fields are running at full speed. But what does irrigating crops really mean for farmers' yields and how does it affect nitrate leaching? Researchers from Aarhus University have found the answer in data from 1988-1992.
US News and World Report

U.S. Native Seed Shortage Hinders Land Restoration -Report

(Reuters) - The United States is facing a shortage of the native seeds it uses to restore natural habitats damaged by wildfire and other weather events made worse by climate change, according to a report released on Thursday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM). Extreme weather...
beefmagazine.com

4 Ways to reduce hay loss

There are many ways to feed hay, with each method impacting waste differently. 1. If hay is fed unrestricted, cattle can waste 45 percent of the hay they are provided. Limit feeding hay so only what is required is fed, will significantly reduce waste right away. Studies show that cattle fed daily versus fed every four days, needed 25% less hay. That’s a huge amount, but labor and equipment cost slightly increased.

Comments / 0

