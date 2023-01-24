Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Food Stamps Update: 31 States Extend Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
Citizens of Humanity Invests in Regenerative Cotton
Citizens of Humanity is investing in creating a pipeline for regenerative cotton. The Los Angeles denim company is working with agricultural nonprofit Kiss the Ground to create “Kiss the Ground Cotton,” a trademark that will distinguish the brand’s products that are made with regeneratively grown crops and support the broader regenerative agriculture movement. According to Kiss the Ground, shifting to regenerative farming is essential to combatting climate change, as it boosts soil fertility and biodiversity and replenishes the fresh water supply. The practice has been linked to reductions in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and increased organic matter in soil, as carbon...
beefmagazine.com
Heifers on feed indicate long-term liquidation still occurring
Beef cow herd liquidation occurred in a significant way in 2022 due to a combination of strong lean beef demand, higher cull cow prices, and forage issues due to drought. Fewer cows results in fewer feeder cattle, tightening supplies for fed cattle, and ultimately lower beef production in 2023. The USDA-NASS Cattle Inventory report is released at the end of this January and analysts’ estimates for beef cow reduction are in the 3-4% range. This will directly affect feeder cattle numbers in 2023.
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Second Minnesota farmer charged in $46M organic crops fraud case
Two Minnesota farmers are accused of fraudulently selling more than $46 million in crops falsely touted as organic, the United States Attorney's Office of Minnesota said Friday. James Clayton Wolf, 65, from Jeffers, is accused of defrauding grain purchasers from 2014-2021 by selling non-GMO grains that were falsely labeled as...
Biden administration announces move to fight 'organic fraud'
The USDA National Organic Program (NOP) announced that it would be strengthening its oversight and standards of products labeled "organic".
Agriculture Online
Arkansas farmer is growing 20,000 acres on the ‘cutting edge’
Travis Senter Jr. has been “farming on the carpet” since he was three years old. “I've always done this,” says Senter Jr. “I've always been involved, and I grew up right there, around every piece of equipment, it's all I'll ever known.”. Senter Jr., now 44...
beefmagazine.com
January 1 cattle on feed declined from 2022
Feedlot inventories were below year-ago levels for the fourth consecutive month according to the latest USDA Cattle on Feed report. There were an estimated 11.68 million head of cattle on feed as of January 1st, which is 3 percent lower than January 1, 2022. December placements were down 8 percent...
Food and farm nonprofits ask for help supporting farms affected by freeze
Food related nonprofits are partnering up to support farms hit by cold weather this winter. The Farmer Fund, which was established in 2015 and has been managed by the nonprofit Georgia Organics since 2018, is aiming to help farmers recoup losses from Winter Storm Elliott, which hit the United States in December 2022 and brought […] The post Food and farm nonprofits ask for help supporting farms affected by freeze appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Phys.org
Proper management of nitrogen and irrigation shown to increase yields and reduce leaching
Imagine a hot and dry summer day, it might have been dry and hot for a long time. The birds are singing and the irrigation machines in the fields are running at full speed. But what does irrigating crops really mean for farmers' yields and how does it affect nitrate leaching? Researchers from Aarhus University have found the answer in data from 1988-1992.
US News and World Report
U.S. Native Seed Shortage Hinders Land Restoration -Report
(Reuters) - The United States is facing a shortage of the native seeds it uses to restore natural habitats damaged by wildfire and other weather events made worse by climate change, according to a report released on Thursday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM). Extreme weather...
Bill Gates Invests In Food That Stops Cows From Burping
Bovine belching releases billions of pounds of methane gas into the atmosphere. Rumin8 food additives aim to block the burps.
beefmagazine.com
4 Ways to reduce hay loss
There are many ways to feed hay, with each method impacting waste differently. 1. If hay is fed unrestricted, cattle can waste 45 percent of the hay they are provided. Limit feeding hay so only what is required is fed, will significantly reduce waste right away. Studies show that cattle fed daily versus fed every four days, needed 25% less hay. That’s a huge amount, but labor and equipment cost slightly increased.
Comments / 0