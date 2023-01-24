Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar reveals some GOPs have privately said they will not vote to remove her from committee
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that a few House Republicans have told her in private that they will not vote for her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's statement comes after three other House representatives have publicly stated that they will not vote to remove her from her position on the committee. The GOP members who will not be voting for her removal are doing so "because they don't want to be seen as hypocrites," Omar said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene amendment to bar Biden from selling oil suffers massive defeat
An amendment pushed by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to bar President Joe Biden from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve crashed and burned in a massive bipartisan defeat Thursday. The amendment failed 14-418, with only 14 Republicans in support. In announcing the amendment, Greene accused Biden of being a...
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump visits New Hampshire in soft launch for 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump is starting to move his 2024 campaign along after a quiet launch in November was met with tepid response. En route to his first campaign rally in an “intimate” meeting in South Carolina, Trump is making a stop in New Hampshire to speak at the annual meeting of state Republicans.
Washington Examiner
Lawyer blasts Arizona Republican lawmakers as 'vindictive' for shielding themselves from open record law
A lawyer for the Arizona Republic blasted Republican lawmakers in Arizona as "petty and vindictive" after both state legislatures voted to exclude themselves from the state's "open records" policy earlier this week. David Bodney, who represented the Phoenix-based newspaper in open-records cases about the 2020 presidential election, told the Washington...
Washington Examiner
DeSantis takes commanding lead in first three GOP primary states
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not announced he is running for president in 2024, but Republican voters in the first three primary states sure seem to want him to. This week, the University of New Hampshire released a poll of New Hampshire Republican voters showing DeSantis with a 42%-30% lead over Donald Trump. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley got 8%, while New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan each got 4%.
Washington Examiner
'Very disloyal': Trump chides Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley amid 2024 speculation
Former President Donald Trump criticized two potential rivals in the GOP's 2024 race for the White House while traveling to New Hampshire and South Carolina to drum up support for his 2024 campaign. The former president told reporters on Saturday aboard his plane that DeSantis would not have been governor...
Washington Examiner
‘Unusual’ Hunter Biden email reads like a State Department briefing. Was it?
The White House has repeatedly refused to answer questions about the special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified material. However, a “source familiar with the matter” told CNN that the documents included “U.S. intelligence memos and briefing materials” about Ukraine , the United Kingdom, and Iran dating from 2013 through 2016. This is important, especially when we consider who might have had access to Biden’s documents.
Washington Examiner
Liberals want you to think that Floridians are fleeing Ron DeSantis
Celebrities often threaten to leave the country if things don't go their way. Unsurprisingly, most individuals who declare they'll leave out of disgust, more often than not, don't commit to their statements. Once emotions settle down, one realization remains: Americans have it pretty good, despite our differences. The same can...
Maxine Waters says Manchin and Sinema ‘don’t give a darn’ about policing reform
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Sunday said Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) both “don’t give a darn” about police reform amid renewed calls for legislative action on the issue following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Sinema and Manchin has been fierce defenders of the…
Washington Examiner
One of the battle tanks is Donald Trump
Washington and Berlin arguing for weeks over whether to supply tanks to Ukraine highlighted their diverging preoccupations and how the sympathies and reflexes of America’s Left and Right have flipped. Early in the conflict, President Joe Biden balked at supplying weapons with which Ukraine might beat Russia, not simply...
Washington Examiner
Trump rally live: South Carolina hosting 'intimate' campaign event for former president
The former president is expected to announce his leadership team for the state. Former President Donald Trump went from silence on the campaign trail to barnstorming on Saturday, holding two events and promising more to come. Before stopping in pivotal early primary South Carolina, Trump gave the keynote address to...
Washington Examiner
Top intelligence official defends herself over 'stonewalling' accusations around Biden classified documents
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines defended herself one day after bipartisan outcry from committee members about her stonewalling on details about the Trump and Biden classified documents sagas. Members of the Senate committee slammed the unwillingness of Haines to provide details on or give them access to the classified...
Washington Examiner
Yellen says there would be 'devastating' consequences if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she believes "we would have recession in the United States" if Congress does not raise the nation's debt ceiling this summer, saying the situation "would be devastating." Yellen's warning comes after the U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Jan. 19, with the Biden administration trying...
Washington Examiner
Ex-Twitter employees to testify before House Intel Committee over Hunter Biden laptop
A trio of former Twitter employees will appear before the House Oversight Committee for testimony on Feb. 8, marking the first session for the committee under chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY). The three unidentified ex-employees will testify before the committee about the social media platform's decision to censor a story...
Washington Examiner
, madam vice-president?
The high point of Kamala Harris ’s otherwise disastrous vice presidency came in May 2022 when she delivered a fiery speech that rebuked the leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision that would eventually overturn Roe v. Wade. For a vice president that had sorely lacked positive press up...
Washington Examiner
Republican Rep. Andy Ogles appears to violate federal law by not disclosing finances: experts
A firebrand Republican and freshman member of Congress has continued to shield his personal finances from the public eye, which could reveal conflicts of interest and indicate he is violating federal law, experts told the Washington Examiner. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-KY), a newly-elected House GOP member and ex-Mayor of Maury...
Washington Examiner
Obama, Trump condemn fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols
Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump inadvertently found common ground over the weekend, separately condemning the murder of Tyre Nichols after video footage showed police savagely beating him and not providing medical aid. Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, died on Jan. 10 as a direct result of injuries caused...
Washington Examiner
Trump argues Letitia James can't sue Trump Organization because 'no entity as such exists'
Former President Donald Trump dropped his lawsuits against New York Attorney General Letitia James but hasn't given up on fighting her. In a lengthy filing Thursday night, attorneys for Trump and others associated with the Trump Organization claimed the $250 million fraud suit James brought in September has a gaping hole. The "Trump Organization" is a branding tool, not a legal entity, they said.
