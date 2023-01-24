ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar reveals some GOPs have privately said they will not vote to remove her from committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that a few House Republicans have told her in private that they will not vote for her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's statement comes after three other House representatives have publicly stated that they will not vote to remove her from her position on the committee. The GOP members who will not be voting for her removal are doing so "because they don't want to be seen as hypocrites," Omar said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Lawyer blasts Arizona Republican lawmakers as 'vindictive' for shielding themselves from open record law

A lawyer for the Arizona Republic blasted Republican lawmakers in Arizona as "petty and vindictive" after both state legislatures voted to exclude themselves from the state's "open records" policy earlier this week. David Bodney, who represented the Phoenix-based newspaper in open-records cases about the 2020 presidential election, told the Washington...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis takes commanding lead in first three GOP primary states

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not announced he is running for president in 2024, but Republican voters in the first three primary states sure seem to want him to. This week, the University of New Hampshire released a poll of New Hampshire Republican voters showing DeSantis with a 42%-30% lead over Donald Trump. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley got 8%, while New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan each got 4%.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

‘Unusual’ Hunter Biden email reads like a State Department briefing. Was it?

The White House has repeatedly refused to answer questions about the special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified material. However, a “source familiar with the matter” told CNN that the documents included “U.S. intelligence memos and briefing materials” about Ukraine , the United Kingdom, and Iran dating from 2013 through 2016. This is important, especially when we consider who might have had access to Biden’s documents.
Washington Examiner

Liberals want you to think that Floridians are fleeing Ron DeSantis

Celebrities often threaten to leave the country if things don't go their way. Unsurprisingly, most individuals who declare they'll leave out of disgust, more often than not, don't commit to their statements. Once emotions settle down, one realization remains: Americans have it pretty good, despite our differences. The same can...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

One of the battle tanks is Donald Trump

Washington and Berlin arguing for weeks over whether to supply tanks to Ukraine highlighted their diverging preoccupations and how the sympathies and reflexes of America’s Left and Right have flipped. Early in the conflict, President Joe Biden balked at supplying weapons with which Ukraine might beat Russia, not simply...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

, madam vice-president?

The high point of Kamala Harris ’s otherwise disastrous vice presidency came in May 2022 when she delivered a fiery speech that rebuked the leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision that would eventually overturn Roe v. Wade. For a vice president that had sorely lacked positive press up...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama, Trump condemn fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump inadvertently found common ground over the weekend, separately condemning the murder of Tyre Nichols after video footage showed police savagely beating him and not providing medical aid. Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, died on Jan. 10 as a direct result of injuries caused...
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Trump argues Letitia James can't sue Trump Organization because 'no entity as such exists'

Former President Donald Trump dropped his lawsuits against New York Attorney General Letitia James but hasn't given up on fighting her. In a lengthy filing Thursday night, attorneys for Trump and others associated with the Trump Organization claimed the $250 million fraud suit James brought in September has a gaping hole. The "Trump Organization" is a branding tool, not a legal entity, they said.
FLORIDA STATE

