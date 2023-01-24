Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary
The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest Kinmundy woman for motor vehicle burglary and theft
A 21-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for motor vehicle burglary, theft, and criminal trespass. Katilyn Hollinshead of East 5th was taken into custody at her mother’s home in Kinmundy where the stolen vehicle was also recovered. Police report Hollinshead had allegedly first entered a car...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with unlawful restraint in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been formally charged with unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery in Marion County Court on Friday. Blake Bender of Hester Street had the public defender appointed and bond set at $50,000. If released on bond, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, her residence, or placement of employment. Bender is also prohibited from owning or possessing any type of firearm or weapon.
wgel.com
Sentenced On Substance Related Offences
Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
foxillinois.com
Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress
ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Court news: Iuka man charged with meth possession
A 32-year-old Iuka man has been charged in Marion County Court with possession of methamphetamine under five grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main was released on $5,000 recognizance bond after his first appearance in court on Thursday. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
wgel.com
Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges
A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
starvedrock.media
Former Coles County prosecutor accused of misconduct toward female defendants
CHARLESTON — A former assistant Coles County state’s attorney has been charged with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions with three Coles County women, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office. Brady Allen, 33, turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after a...
Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity
Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
Effingham Radio
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scammers Impersonating Officers
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced the following on their Facebook Page:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has taken several calls recently about citizens getting calls from a Sergeant/Officer/Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The caller, after identifying themselves as being with the Sheriff’s Office, states that there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest. The caller ID is also disclosing the call is coming from the Marion County Sheriff’s office phone number.
4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department says they are not calling people offering to take care of warrants
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department number and an officer’s name is being used in a scam. The sheriff’s department reports their phone number shows up on the phone ID and the name of an actual officer is being used to tell the person called they have an outstanding federal warrant. The person called is then asked to buy gift cards to avoid being arrested on the warrant.
Coroner identifies man killed in crash near Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner released on Thursday the name of a man from Macon who was killed in a crash outside that town the previous day. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as 32-year-old Joseph D. Baietto. Baietto was the driver of an SUV that crashed around 8:15 a.m. on Andrews […]
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
One hurt in Mattoon apartment fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt Thursday night when an apartment building in Mattoon caught fire. The fire happened at 2101 Champaign Avenue, a three-story multi-unit building, just before 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor and found fire inside one of the units on that floor. […]
Decatur Fire, State Fire Marshal investigating house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal are jointly investigating a house fire that was deemed suspicious. The fire happened at 229 East Stuart Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to that address and found a large fire inside the attached garage, with the flames extending […]
animalpetitions.org
Emaciated Deceased Dog Dumped in Ditch Deserves Justice
Goal: Find person responsible for deceased emaciated dog who was dumped in ditch. The images of a severely emaciated deceased dog caged in its crate and dumped in a ditch are shocking. Authorities were called out to Sawyer Road in Decatur, Illinois when they received reports of this horrific crime scene.
Comments / 0