Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Pelham march calls for an end to gun violence
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - More and more people are losing their lives to gun violence. That has warranted more community groups to take action against the growing violence. Thomasville advocates partnered with Pelham residents to help organize a march on Saturday morning. The march was organized in response to a double homicide that happened on Jan. 10.
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
WALB 10
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after being shot in the head at an Albany hotel, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The suspect, identified as Anthony Manriquez, 17, shot Jerri Dudley, 48, in the head, APD says. The shooting happened on Friday before 11 a.m....
WALB 10
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. The house fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. The woman who died is identified as 66-year-old Rebecca Gilliam. Emergency personnel got Gilliam out...
WALB 10
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
WALB 10
Economist: Albany to outperform nation in mild recession
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Updated: 4 hours ago. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop...
WALB 10
Albany State University coach issues statement following controversial football recruit offer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s (ASU) Head Football Coach Quinn Gray Sr. issued a statement on Jan. 27 apologizing after offering a controversial football recruit a scholarship. “The consequences of my actions brought pain to our University,” Quinn said in a statement. “I was trying to help...
WALB 10
Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes. Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.
WALB 10
Albany church damaged by car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is damaged after a truck ended up in its entrance—leaving behind significant damage for the church to clean up. The accident happened Saturday morning. A driver veered off Moultrie Road, jumped a ditch and took out some power lines before crashing into the Mercedes Baptist Church.
WALB 10
Albany man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man with a violent criminal history — including aggravated assault and gang participation — plead guilty to illegally possessing a firearm in federal court on Jan. 27, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Omar Malik...
WALB 10
Downtown Cairo sees job, business growth
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Cairo is growing. Four new businesses have opened up since November 2022. That means more than 23 new jobs. Ansley Lacy started the Mainstreet Marketing Director job in November 2022. “I took the job because I noticed the momentum and it’s just been growing ever...
WALB 10
Last weekend of January 50/50
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly cool 50s Friday afternoon. Tonight temperatures tumble to and slightly below freezing upper 20s low 30s with patchy frost. Otherwise, Saturday looking good with a sun/cloud mix and seasonal low 60s. A cloudy start Sunday then wetter as...
WALB 10
Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Molson Coors plant has issued a statement about layoffs due to seasonal production. According to a statement from the company, around 45 people will be laid off starting Jan. 30. The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period...
WALB 10
Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the city after drop in population
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has approved a new redistricting map for voting in the city. Albany commissioners say the newest ward map made noticeable changes for one district. This map has adjusted to the population loss from the previous census. “It only happens every 10 years...
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center offering free car seat checks for kids to avoid injuries
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is putting on a free car seat check-in event to prevent injuries in the county. Correct seat, correct installation and correct use every time. If you follow these simple steps, it will help save your child’s life. “So, Colquitt Regional joined...
WALB 10
APD: man in critical condition after being shot in the head
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting incident where one man was shot in the head. According to police, a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of South...
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue into another chilly January morning, we will see an increase in cloud cover across the area. However, this will not stop temperatures from dropping into the cold 30s and 40s on Sunday morning. The growing cloud cover will be associated with showers and thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon and evening. This rainfall will reach as high as 2+ inches of accumulation in a few spots. This is why the Weather Prediction Center has a Slight to Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall here in the SWGA. River levels are already on the rise in a few spots, so stay very cautious near any bodies of water, and avoid driving through flooded roadways. Heavy rain for Sunday will be accompanied by highs in the 60s. Warm weather lovers will rejoice as temperatures for Monday through next Thursday will be in the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s, but due to elevated dew points areas of fog overnight may be possible during most of the week. Monday will hold on to more rain chances for a while before things start to dry out on Monday evening. Tuesday looks to be one of the driest days this week, but rain chances will start again on Wednesday night and push forward into a growing trend each day through Friday. The current biggest concerns continue to be rainfall totals and severe weather chances later in the week. Stay tuned for updates.
Comments / 1