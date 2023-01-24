…Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Late Tonight into Saturday…. A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will develop late tonight and persist into Saturday over the northern half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 20 with a quick drop off in amounts on the southern side of the snowfall. The precipitation is likely to diminish later Saturday and may be mixed with freezing drizzle at times.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO