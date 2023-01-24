Read full article on original website
Related
Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims
Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Transgender woman convicted of 2 rapes will be sent to men's prison
London — A transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be housed in Scotland's only all-female prison, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. Isla Bryson, 31, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019. Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender at aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger."Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case...
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Inside the isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia where 8 men were accused of raping more than a hundred women and girls, the horrific crime that inspired the film 'Women Talking'
The Oscar-nominated film "Women Talking" is loosely based on the horrific crimes that occurred in the Manitoba Mennonite Colony.
The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?
Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile. This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
Mass burial of decapitated Roman bodies found in UK
The skeletons of 17 decapitated bodies have been uncovered by archaeologists at a Roman burial site in the United Kingdom, experts said. A team of experts from the University of Oxford discovered the burial sites in Wintringham near St. Neots, Cambridgeshire– about 50 miles north of London, the BBC reported on Saturday. The headless skeletons were among several Iron Age and Roman finds in the area, which is being excavated in anticipation of the development of 2,800 homes. In addition to the skeletons, archeologists uncovered an Iron Age settlement that included a road network, farming enclosures, and 40 roadhouses. Roman coins, brooches, pottery, a...
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
AOL Corp
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock A man flies a kite during the 2022 Uttarayan festival. Six people, including three children, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during the annual Uttarayan festival in India, according to multiple reports. Authorities in Gujarat said 176 people were injured by cuts and falls during...
CBS News
595K+
Followers
79K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.https://www.cbsnews.com/
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1