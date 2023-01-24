Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Battle brews over cluster home project in Wanchese
Dare Planning Board to evaluate proposal at Feb. 7 meeting. With a key Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting looming, some Wanchese residents are voicing firm opposition to a proposed 60-unit cluster home development on a 10.5-acre parcel of land off Old Wharf Road. “I understand we need housing,...
WAVY News 10
Weddings altered: Dozens of couples out thousands after Chesapeake venue woes
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Limitless Events in Greenbrier reportedly booked its venue to more than 30 people throughout 2023. Now, the fate of weddings, anniversary celebrations and charity events is up in the air. Limitless Events, owned by Ron and Kelly Scott, has rented 625 Independence Pkwy. in Chesapeake...
Virginia restaurant owner plans more Pay What You Can Days
CLTRE. vgn jnt in Kemps River Crossing created a special menu on Saturday with no set price, allowing customers to pay whatever they wanted, or were able, to pay.
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce presents annual awards
(Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce) The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration on Jan. 26th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk. This event highlighted the accomplishments and successes of 2022 and looked ahead to 2023. 2022 Chairman of the Board Myra Ladd-Bone...
outerbanksvoice.com
Update on sei whale stranded in Kitty Hawk
Animal not euthanized on Jan. 26, now believed deceased in ocean. A new release by the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island says that the juvenile sei whale reported to have been euthanized in Kitty Hawk on Jan. 26 was actually still alive at that point. The new information, provided on Jan. 27, concludes that the whale was apparently washed out to sea overnight, and “it is likely that the animal is now deceased and may wash up in the next few days along the Outer Banks.”
outerbanksvoice.com
Miss Katie arrives in Hatteras village for her first Hatteras Inlet dredging event
Dare County’s own dredge, the Miss Katie, arrived in Hatteras village on Thursday, January 26, in order to conduct a maintenance dredging event in Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel over the next few days. “The dredge is there, and it’s supposed to start working this morning,” said Dare County...
Dare County woman wins $150K on scratch ticket
A woman from Dare County won $150,000 off of a scratch ticket she got in her stocking this Christmas.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
13newsnow.com
No smoking signs up at Rivers Casino Portsmouth
No smoking signs are going up in parts of Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Several people have complained about the smell of smoke since the casino opened.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Benjamin/014374000—2 Prc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Sydney Jr/014374000—2 Parc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Savannah/014374000—2 Parc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Duck. Speight Martha T Trustee from Garrison Jason T/009677000—Lt 2 Small Small Oldham...
outerbanksvoice.com
Barbara “Barb” Shimpach of Rodanthe, January 24
Barbara “Barb” Shimpach, 79, of Rodanthe, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on January 24, 2023. Barbara was born in November 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. In her early twenties, she married James “Jim” Shimpach. They moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where she was a homemaker for fifteen years. In 1980, Barbara and Jim moved to Rodanthe, North Carolina, where she worked at the Cape Hatteras KOA for many years. Later, she became an administrative assistant for Albemarle Mental Health. After retirement, Barbara and Jim camped throughout the United States. When traveling became too difficult for health reasons, they stayed home, spending their remaining years with family and friends. Barbara loved cooking, sewing, reading, and watching TV mysteries.
outerbanksvoice.com
James P. McGinty of Elizabeth City, January 25
James Patrick McGinty, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Born in the Bronx, NY on October 2, 1929 to the late James McGinty and Theresa Curtis McGinty, he was the widower of Arlene Selteneck McGinty. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. After active duty service, he worked as an accounting manager for New York Telephone. Mr. McGinty was a life member of the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. He retired to NC in 1985.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
outerbanksvoice.com
Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24
Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
outerbanksvoice.com
Juvenile sei whale euthanized in Kitty Hawk
1/26/23: The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island reports that a juvenile sei whale that was discovered on the shore in Kitty Hawk on Thursday, Jan. 26 had to be euthanized. On Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., a report was received of a live sei whale in Kitty Hawk, NC. The whale was 678 cm in length (about 22 ft). It’s a small juvenile whale, possibly born during the most recent breeding cycle. Partners in the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to assess and ultimately euthanize the whale.
New 'Sober Bar' in Portsmouth putting a twist on nightlife
Many are deciding to pass on alcoholic drinks this month, taking part in what’s called "Dry January," and there’s a new business in Portsmouth for those who are participating.
outerbanksvoice.com
Wolfinger-Jones Family Fund established at Outer Banks Community Foundation
A new donor-advised fund has been established at the Outer Banks Community Foundation by Nags Head residents Tony and Tracy Jones. Grants will be awarded from the new Wolfinger-Jones Family Fund for causes the Joneses are passionate about. Tony and Tracy come to the Outer Banks from northern Virginia and are intent on continuing their tradition of philanthropy and volunteerism here.
WAVY News 10
Newport News man missing, endangered
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
outerbanksvoice.com
Irma Scarborough Forbes of Wanchese, January 23
Irma Scarborough Forbes, 69, of Wanchese, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of January 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Irma was born on March 21, 1953, to Marvin Edward Scarborough of Wanchese, and Nora Meekins Scarborough, previously of Hatteras, NC. She was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom she is survived by— Marvin Stanley Scarborough of Skyco, NC, Robert Edward Scarborough of Frisco, NC, Elaina Scarborough Davis of Wanchese, NC, and George Thomas Scarborough of Wanchese, NC.
Comments / 2