Corolla, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Battle brews over cluster home project in Wanchese

Dare Planning Board to evaluate proposal at Feb. 7 meeting. With a key Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting looming, some Wanchese residents are voicing firm opposition to a proposed 60-unit cluster home development on a 10.5-acre parcel of land off Old Wharf Road. “I understand we need housing,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce presents annual awards

(Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce) The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration on Jan. 26th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk. This event highlighted the accomplishments and successes of 2022 and looked ahead to 2023. 2022 Chairman of the Board Myra Ladd-Bone...
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Update on sei whale stranded in Kitty Hawk

Animal not euthanized on Jan. 26, now believed deceased in ocean. A new release by the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island says that the juvenile sei whale reported to have been euthanized in Kitty Hawk on Jan. 26 was actually still alive at that point. The new information, provided on Jan. 27, concludes that the whale was apparently washed out to sea overnight, and “it is likely that the animal is now deceased and may wash up in the next few days along the Outer Banks.”
KITTY HAWK, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
VIRGINIA STATE
Dare County Land Transfers

Dare County Land Transfers

Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Benjamin/014374000—2 Prc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Sydney Jr/014374000—2 Parc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Long Scott Douglas from Mulder Savannah/014374000—2 Parc: Metes & Bounds/$800/Vacant Residential. Duck. Speight Martha T Trustee from Garrison Jason T/009677000—Lt 2 Small Small Oldham...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Barbara “Barb” Shimpach of Rodanthe, January 24

Barbara “Barb” Shimpach, 79, of Rodanthe, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on January 24, 2023. Barbara was born in November 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. In her early twenties, she married James “Jim” Shimpach. They moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where she was a homemaker for fifteen years. In 1980, Barbara and Jim moved to Rodanthe, North Carolina, where she worked at the Cape Hatteras KOA for many years. Later, she became an administrative assistant for Albemarle Mental Health. After retirement, Barbara and Jim camped throughout the United States. When traveling became too difficult for health reasons, they stayed home, spending their remaining years with family and friends. Barbara loved cooking, sewing, reading, and watching TV mysteries.
RODANTHE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

James P. McGinty of Elizabeth City, January 25

James Patrick McGinty, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Born in the Bronx, NY on October 2, 1929 to the late James McGinty and Theresa Curtis McGinty, he was the widower of Arlene Selteneck McGinty. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. After active duty service, he worked as an accounting manager for New York Telephone. Mr. McGinty was a life member of the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. He retired to NC in 1985.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24

Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Juvenile sei whale euthanized in Kitty Hawk

1/26/23: The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island reports that a juvenile sei whale that was discovered on the shore in Kitty Hawk on Thursday, Jan. 26 had to be euthanized. On Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., a report was received of a live sei whale in Kitty Hawk, NC. The whale was 678 cm in length (about 22 ft). It’s a small juvenile whale, possibly born during the most recent breeding cycle. Partners in the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to assess and ultimately euthanize the whale.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Wolfinger-Jones Family Fund established at Outer Banks Community Foundation

A new donor-advised fund has been established at the Outer Banks Community Foundation by Nags Head residents Tony and Tracy Jones. Grants will be awarded from the new Wolfinger-Jones Family Fund for causes the Joneses are passionate about. Tony and Tracy come to the Outer Banks from northern Virginia and are intent on continuing their tradition of philanthropy and volunteerism here.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WAVY News 10

Newport News man missing, endangered

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Irma Scarborough Forbes of Wanchese, January 23

Irma Scarborough Forbes, 69, of Wanchese, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of January 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Irma was born on March 21, 1953, to Marvin Edward Scarborough of Wanchese, and Nora Meekins Scarborough, previously of Hatteras, NC. She was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom she is survived by— Marvin Stanley Scarborough of Skyco, NC, Robert Edward Scarborough of Frisco, NC, Elaina Scarborough Davis of Wanchese, NC, and George Thomas Scarborough of Wanchese, NC.
WANCHESE, NC

