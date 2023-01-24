Mack Brown and North Carolina football had a nice bounce-back season in 2022, going 9-5 and even sitting in the AP Top 25 for a good chunk of the season. No, the season didn’t end the way any Tar Heel fan wanted as they started the season 9-1 and in contention for an ACC title and even a playoff berth and then finished with four straight losses. Brown will have to rely on some rising stars to make sure that doesn’t happen again in 2023.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 50 MINUTES AGO