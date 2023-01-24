ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

North Carolina football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

Mack Brown and North Carolina football had a nice bounce-back season in 2022, going 9-5 and even sitting in the AP Top 25 for a good chunk of the season. No, the season didn’t end the way any Tar Heel fan wanted as they started the season 9-1 and in contention for an ACC title and even a playoff berth and then finished with four straight losses. Brown will have to rely on some rising stars to make sure that doesn’t happen again in 2023.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy