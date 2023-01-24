Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
niceville.com
Broward man guilty of carjacking; allegedly threatened victim with handsaw
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Broward County man who allegedly threatened a victim with a handsaw is facing up to 15 years for carjacking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. A federal jury found Whayname Ferdilus, 21, of Coral Springs, guilty of carjacking...
2 ex-police officers in Florida charged with beating homeless man
MIAMI — Two ex-police officers in Miami, Florida, have reportedly been charged with beating a homeless man. Lorenzo Orfila, 27, and Rafael Otano, 22, turned themselves in on Thursday morning in Miami for allegedly beating a homeless man who was drinking at a shopping center last month, according to The Associated Press.
HOT 97
25 Suspects Charged In Nursing School Scam For Allegedly Selling Fake Diplomas
On Wednesday (Jan. 25), the Department of Justice announced that 25 individuals in South Florida have been charged for allegedly selling fake nursing degrees to thousands of students across the U.S. “Defendants engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based nursing schools...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police
A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
Click10.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
911 call leads West Palm Beach police to man found dead with gunshot wound
West Palm Beach police said a 30-year-old man was found dead in an apartment early Friday evening and now authorities are looking for the killer.
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
The brutal beating and death three days later of a Memphis man by police officers prompted a wave of emotions from the South Florida community after viewing video Friday: shock, anger, sadness.
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
WSVN-TV
FBI searching for man who robbed Wells Fargo bank in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who robbed a bank in Deerfield Beach. Surveillance stills captured the subject after he entered the Wells Fargo branch on South Military Trail and Century Plaza, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday. Investigators...
dancehallmag.com
Squash Associate ‘JMan’ Appointed Public Defender In Florida Double Murder
Murder accused Jahreme ‘JMan’ Shelton, a producer who is a known associate of Dancehall artist Squash, has been appointed a public defender Ana Paulina Guevara, in the Law Office of the Public Defender in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in his upcoming double homicide case. Efforts to get a comment...
Scrubs Magazine
25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme
Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in Florida, 25 charged: Details about Operation Nightingale
Three Florida nursing schools sold thousands of fake nursing diplomas worth millions in a scheme that allowed aspiring nurses to bypass the required training to become licensed nurses, federal prosecutors have said. The three accredited nursing schools were all located in South Florida. West Palm Beach school involved:West Palm-area nursing...
cw34.com
Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
Click10.com
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
Bomb Threat at PBI: FBI and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Investigate
Palm Beach International Airport Stops Operations As Threat Is Investigated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bomb threat Tuesday night at Palm Beach International Airport shut down a large portion of the airport as investigators worked to determine whether the threat was real, […]
