Coral Springs, FL

NBC Miami

Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police

A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment

WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police

North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Scrubs Magazine

25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme

Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
HIALEAH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Bomb Threat at PBI: FBI and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Investigate

Palm Beach International Airport Stops Operations As Threat Is Investigated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bomb threat Tuesday night at Palm Beach International Airport shut down a large portion of the airport as investigators worked to determine whether the threat was real, […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

