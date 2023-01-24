ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

New clothing store to open in Holyoke Mall this Spring

By Nick DeGray
 5 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall announced Tuesday that Garage , a Canadian-based retailer, will be opening this Spring.

Garage will be located on the lower level in Center Court, near Round 1 Bowling. Construction has already begun on the 3,891 square foot space.

The company offers clothing and accessories for young women that focus on denim, everyday basics, and trendy clothing. According to Garage, their mission is to empower young women to be confident, authentic and unapologetic.

The Holyoke Mall’s website says the store will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

