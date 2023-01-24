ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Huskers fall on the road to Maryland

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska traveled to Maryland on Sunday and despite a career night for Sam Hoiberg, the Huskers fell 82-63. Sam Hoiberg had a career high for the second straight game with 15 points off the bench, including 3-3 3-pointers in a career high 26 minutes. Hoiberg entered the game with 13 points all season. With Hoiberg’s performance on Saturday, Nebraska now had had 10 players post double-figure games this season, including freshmen in consecutive games (Dawson-NW; Hoiberg-MD).
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Bulldogs advance to CIT Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia men’s and women’s basketball teams both advanced to the CIT Championship on Friday. The Bulldogs, playing on their home floor at Friedrich Arena, were led by Noah Shutte’s 22 point, 12 rebound-effort. Gage Smith added 13 points. In the women’s game,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Concordia Sweeps in CIT

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hosting the 70th Concordia Invitational Tournament, Concordia’s both Men’s and Women’s teams secured the tournament championship Saturday night. The Women taking on Concordia University Chicago in the championship match. CUNE led the way the whole night topping Concordia Chicago 85-33. The bulldogs were led by Kristin Vieselmeyer’s career high 21 points and nine rebounds. The Concordia Women’s team secures their ninth CIT championship in a row and their 31st in program history.
SEWARD, NE
1011now.com

Rediscover Nebraska authors in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln library system features a Heritage Room on the third floor of Bennett Martin Library. It features many books by authors with Nebraska ties. 10/11 NOW caught up with Traci Glass, who is the Assistant Director of Lincoln Public Libraries to talk about the Heritage Room.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Avoca holds 41st annual Quack Off

AVOCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Duck racing is not an exact science. Sometimes they flutter their wings and bolt in the wrong direction. Sometimes, they stop as if tired, leaving their human companions begging for a little more enthusiasm on the trek to the finish line, but some people seem to know what they’re doing, like 2019 ‘Quack Off’ champion Kris Simmons.
AVOCA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cooler, winter weather will stick around in the Lincoln area for another weekend. If you’re on the hunt for something to do, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts, compiled Visit Lincoln. Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents The Mountaintop. The Mountaintop is a...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Mayor and LPD Chief comment on killing of Tyre Nichols

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday. On Jan. 7, Nichols was reportedly beaten and killed by Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons. Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing the beating. The officers involved were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
EAGLE, NE
1011now.com

10/11 NOW at 6

Crete Firefighter who was badly burned fighting fire comes home after 3 months in Lincoln hospital. The community lined the streets of Crete to welcome Brad Elder home from the hospital. A stabbing investigation is underway in rural Lancaster County near N 112th and Branched Oak Road, the sheriff’s office...
CRETE, NE
1011now.com

NTSB releases details about Auburn plane crash that killed 2

(WOWT) - More details have come to light about the Auburn plane crash that killed two people including a former UNK baseball player. Colton Hill, 24, of Kearney, and 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valparaiso were killed in the crash. Hill graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney last May, earning a degree in aviation systems management with an emphasis in flight operations. He had also played baseball for UNK and owned a flight-training operation.
AUBURN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspected bank robbers were arrested early Friday morning in Omaha. Police say they are the ones who pulled off an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, allegedly assaulted...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at an Omaha business Saturday. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 4:48 p.m. officers responded to the Camelot Cleaners on Pacific Street after a robbery. An employee told police a man wearing a black hoodie, camo...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy