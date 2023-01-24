Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Related
Blue Jays announce Rogers Centre's new outfield dimensions
Reports surfaced last week that the Blue Jays’ renovations to Rogers Centre would involve some changes to the playing field, and those changes were confirmed yesterday when the team officially announced the dimensions of the newly-reconfigured outfield. Rogers Centre had previously had uniform dimensions in terms of wall size and relative distances from home plate, but now many aspects of the outfield will play a bit differently in 2023. (MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson has a visual aid of the new dimensions within his piece on the outfield changes.)
Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal
The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
Giants sign catcher Roberto Perez to deal
The Giants have reached a deal with catcher Roberto Perez, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo (Twitter links). It seems as though the Red Sox were the other finalist for Perez’s services, as Boston “made an aggressive bid” for the veteran backstop. The Pirates (Perez’s former team)...
Yankees have shown interest in OF David Peralta
The Yankees have been in contact with free agent outfielder David Peralta this offseason, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It isn’t clear whether talks are ongoing, as Heyman suggests the Yankees look likelier to roll with their in-house options in left field. That position has been...
Phillies sign Josh Harrison to one-year deal
The Phillies have signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2M deal, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. MSM Sports, Harrison’s agency, has also announced the news. The versatile 35-year-old batted .256/.317/.370 with seven home runs and two stolen bases in 119 games last season for the...
Cardinals Sign Andrew Suarez To Minor League Deal
The Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed lefty Andrew Suarez to a minor league contract and invited him to Spring Training. He’ll provide some left-handed depth and a potential bullpen option after spending the past two seasons pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization (2021) and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (2022).
Guardians promote JT Maguire to major league coaching staff
The Guardians have named JT Maguire as their new outfield coach, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Maguire has been working in Cleveland’s organization for the last five years, and this will be his first official role with the big league team. The 36-year-old Maguire spent six...
Trio of free-agent pitchers work out for Clubs
A handful of free agent hurlers threw for scouts this afternoon in Arlington, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Cole Hamels, Derek Holland and Kyle Crick each worked out for clubs in search of an opportunity. Hamels, who turned 39 last month, is obviously the highest-profile of the...
Nationals sign one-time All-Star reliever to minor league deal
The Nationals have signed veteran reliever Alex Colome to a minor league contract and invited him to major league spring training. Colome is represented by Wasserman. According to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, Colome has long been on the Nationals’ radar. Colome, 34, pitched for the Rockies last...
Yankees, Gleyber Torres agree to one-year deal, avoid arbitration
The Yankees announced Sunday that they have reached agreement on a one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding salary arbitration. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the deal is worth $9.95M, right at the midway point between the $10.2M sum that Torres requested and the $9.7M number that New York put forth when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this winter.
Former Red Sox reliever signs with Japanese team
The Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball have signed right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Sawamura pitched with the Red Sox in 2021 and '22 and was reportedly looking to sign on with another MLB team earlier this offseason, but he’ll now head back to Japan instead.
Braves sign manager Brian Snitker to contract extension
The Braves announced Friday they’ve signed manager Brian Snitker to an extension through the 2025 season. He’d been headed into the final guaranteed year of his contract, which also contained an option for 2024. Atlanta has preemptively triggered that option and tacked on an additional season for the Illinois native.
Mariners' Jerry Dipoto: team likely done adding to roster before camp
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto appeared on the latest Locked On Mariners podcast with Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode and offered a fairly thorough review of the club’s offseason strategy and overall roster makeup leading into the 2023 campaign. First off, they’re likely done spending for the time being …
Twins' Alex Kirilloff is swinging a bat again after wrist surgery
Twins first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff started swinging a bat earlier this month, and is currently taking 50-60 swings a day according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Kirilloff underwent season-ending wrist surgery in August last year. Kirilloff has long battled wrist injuries, landing on the IL four times for that reasons...
Fernando Tatis Jr. opens up about lost season, 'excited' for return
Fernando Tatis Jr. had an absolutely dismal 2022. He missed the first half of the year following March surgery to repair a left wrist fracture sustained in an offseason motorcycle accident and then got popped for an 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension just as he was preparing to return to the Padres’ active roster in August.
A free-agent profile for RHP Dylan Bundy
There has been very little chatter on free agent right-hander Dylan Bundy since the Twins declined his $11 million club option for 2023 back in early November. The 30-year-old managed to stay mostly healthy last season in Minnesota, outside of a short COVID-19 IL stint in May, but that run of better health didn’t exactly yield the kind of bounceback campaign that the Twins — and now other teams — were looking for.
Guardians’ top prospect George Valera recovering from hand surgery
Top Guardians outfield prospect George Valera will likely be behind schedule this spring after recently undergoing surgery on the hamate bone in his right hand, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The 22-year-old Valera has ranked among Cleveland’s top prospects for several years and has landed among the...
Yankees coach offers injury update on DJ LeMahieu
DJ LeMahieu continues to make progress in his recovery from a foot fracture, and based on the infielder’s offseason workouts, “it looks like there was never a problem,” Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson said. Although LeMahieu has yet to face live pitching, Lawson told the New York Post’s Dan Martin that the infielder is “able to do everything he needs to do, whether [the pitch] is inside, outside, up or down.” When LeMahieu was battling his injury late last season, “sometimes when he came out there for batting practice, he’d have to come off his back side and couldn’t really rotate into the ball.”
Rangers sign one-time World Series-winning pitcher, two others to minors pacts
The Rangers announced they have signed left-hander Danny Duffy and outfielders Clint Frazier* and Travis Jankowski to minor league deals with non-roster invitations to big league camp. Texas also confirmed previously reported minor league deals for Reyes Moronta and Ian Kennedy. Duffy is the most notable addition as a 12-year...
Big Hype Prospects: Baty, Colas, Waters, Grissom, Hernaiz
Late January is a sluggish period in the baseball transactions calendar. As has occurred in other slow weeks this offseason, we’ll be generous with our definitions of “Big Hype” and “Prospects” in order to cover interesting players recently in the news. Five BHPs In The...
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0