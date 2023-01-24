ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays announce Rogers Centre's new outfield dimensions

Reports surfaced last week that the Blue Jays’ renovations to Rogers Centre would involve some changes to the playing field, and those changes were confirmed yesterday when the team officially announced the dimensions of the newly-reconfigured outfield. Rogers Centre had previously had uniform dimensions in terms of wall size and relative distances from home plate, but now many aspects of the outfield will play a bit differently in 2023. (MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson has a visual aid of the new dimensions within his piece on the outfield changes.)
Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal

The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Giants sign catcher Roberto Perez to deal

The Giants have reached a deal with catcher Roberto Perez, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo (Twitter links). It seems as though the Red Sox were the other finalist for Perez’s services, as Boston “made an aggressive bid” for the veteran backstop. The Pirates (Perez’s former team)...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yankees have shown interest in OF David Peralta

The Yankees have been in contact with free agent outfielder David Peralta this offseason, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It isn’t clear whether talks are ongoing, as Heyman suggests the Yankees look likelier to roll with their in-house options in left field. That position has been...
ARIZONA STATE
Phillies sign Josh Harrison to one-year deal

The Phillies have signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2M deal, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. MSM Sports, Harrison’s agency, has also announced the news. The versatile 35-year-old batted .256/.317/.370 with seven home runs and two stolen bases in 119 games last season for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cardinals Sign Andrew Suarez To Minor League Deal

The Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed lefty Andrew Suarez to a minor league contract and invited him to Spring Training. He’ll provide some left-handed depth and a potential bullpen option after spending the past two seasons pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization (2021) and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (2022).
Trio of free-agent pitchers work out for Clubs

A handful of free agent hurlers threw for scouts this afternoon in Arlington, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Cole Hamels, Derek Holland and Kyle Crick each worked out for clubs in search of an opportunity. Hamels, who turned 39 last month, is obviously the highest-profile of the...
Yankees, Gleyber Torres agree to one-year deal, avoid arbitration

The Yankees announced Sunday that they have reached agreement on a one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding salary arbitration. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the deal is worth $9.95M, right at the midway point between the $10.2M sum that Torres requested and the $9.7M number that New York put forth when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this winter.
Former Red Sox reliever signs with Japanese team

The Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball have signed right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Sawamura pitched with the Red Sox in 2021 and '22 and was reportedly looking to sign on with another MLB team earlier this offseason, but he’ll now head back to Japan instead.
BOSTON, MA
Braves sign manager Brian Snitker to contract extension

The Braves announced Friday they’ve signed manager Brian Snitker to an extension through the 2025 season. He’d been headed into the final guaranteed year of his contract, which also contained an option for 2024. Atlanta has preemptively triggered that option and tacked on an additional season for the Illinois native.
ILLINOIS STATE
A free-agent profile for RHP Dylan Bundy

There has been very little chatter on free agent right-hander Dylan Bundy since the Twins declined his $11 million club option for 2023 back in early November. The 30-year-old managed to stay mostly healthy last season in Minnesota, outside of a short COVID-19 IL stint in May, but that run of better health didn’t exactly yield the kind of bounceback campaign that the Twins — and now other teams — were looking for.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yankees coach offers injury update on DJ LeMahieu

DJ LeMahieu continues to make progress in his recovery from a foot fracture, and based on the infielder’s offseason workouts, “it looks like there was never a problem,” Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson said. Although LeMahieu has yet to face live pitching, Lawson told the New York Post’s Dan Martin that the infielder is “able to do everything he needs to do, whether [the pitch] is inside, outside, up or down.” When LeMahieu was battling his injury late last season, “sometimes when he came out there for batting practice, he’d have to come off his back side and couldn’t really rotate into the ball.”
Big Hype Prospects: Baty, Colas, Waters, Grissom, Hernaiz

Late January is a sluggish period in the baseball transactions calendar. As has occurred in other slow weeks this offseason, we’ll be generous with our definitions of “Big Hype” and “Prospects” in order to cover interesting players recently in the news. Five BHPs In The...
