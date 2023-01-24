ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Who could be called as a witness in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial?

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members, law enforcement, former acquaintances, and a man charged in a botched attempted suicide plot are among a long list of witnesses that could be called to testify during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their Colleton County property in June 2021. While Murdaugh has long maintained his innocence, their deaths sparked an unraveling of Murdaugh’s decades-long web of crimes.

Judge Clifton Newman rattled off a list of prospective witnesses during day one of jury selection to ensure potential jurors could remain impartial or weed out those who may find conflict during the weeks-long murder trial.

Family of both Alex and Margaret will likely be called, including their oldest son Buster, who has not been seen at any prior court hearings involving his father.

Curtis Eddie Smith, who is accused of helping Alex Murdaugh in a botched attempted suicide plot, was also named as a potential witness in the trial.

Judge Newman may also allow a blood spatter expert to testify about the crime scene – someone who Murdaugh’s legal team has long pushed to have his evidence thrown out over claims a piece of evidence – a shirt allegedly with blood spatter – was fabricated.

A number of law enforcement personnel – including first responders, FBI, and SLED – were named as potential witnesses, along with doctors, former work associates, and prior victims of Alex Murdaugh and his family were listed.

State prosecutors last week called representatives from Snapchat and Google to appear as material witnesses in the murder trial saying the companies provided evidence pertinent to the case against Murdaugh.

Prospective witnesses (not an extensive list):

