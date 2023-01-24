ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Saquon Barkley’s desired contract revealed

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is set to become a free agent. Here’s how much he’s reportedly looking for on a new contract. The New York Giants shocked the NFL world by winning nine games in the 2022 season, making it to the playoffs, and defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. However, they are now in offseason mode following their elimination by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. They have to big players set to hit free agency — quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
FanSided

Tom Brady ‘unfriendly’ text to former teammate revealed

Tom Brady apparently sent former New England Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich an angry text message in response to some retirement talk. Despite being 46 years old, it doesn’t appear that Tom Brady has any intention of retiring. He’s been linked to the likes of the Patriots, Raiders and Buccaneers so far in this brief offseason period for Tampa Bay.
FanSided

Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Eagles fans turn Philly into a playground: Watch every insane video [UPDATED]

Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets after winning the NFC Championship over the San Francisco 49ers and reaching the Super Bowl. Thanks to Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni, the Philadelphia Eagles are back atop the NFC. The conference championship game against the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t all that close, if anything due to the quarterback injuries suffered by the road team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Trent Williams ignites 49ers-Eagles brawl by body-slamming DB (Video)

Tempers were flaring throughout the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Eagles but a brawl started after Trent Williams body-slammed a DB. Playing at a raucous Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, there were always bound to be some heated exchanges during the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and 49ers on Sunday. We saw some pregame words thrown back and forth between the two teams to back that up too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

How many times has Patrick Mahomes been to the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed incredible success since taking over as the Chiefs QB but fans are wondering how many Super Bowl appearances he’s made. It’s wild to think that the Kansas City Chiefs sat Patrick Mahomes behind Alex Smith after the franchise traded up to the No. 10 pick to take the quarterback out of Texas Tech. But if that was part of the formula that led to the success that Mahomes has had since he became the starter, then there’s no faulting that.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike McCarthy will call plays as Kellen Moore leaves Cowboys

Kellen Moore is out in Dallas and Mike McCarthy will call plays for the Cowboys in 2023. The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard

The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

New Patrick Mahomes video will have Chiefs Kingdom celebrating

New Patrick Mahomes video will have Chiefs Kingdom celebrating. We’re just hours away from kick-off for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals and Chiefs fans have been slightly on edge when it comes to the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes but it looks like they can breathe a sigh of relief.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

2 Cubs offseason decisions that will payoff, and 1 that will backfire

These two Chicago Cubs offseason decisions will payoff while this other will backfire. The Chicago Cubs offseason has been a promising one with a few final moves possible before we get to Opening Day. It doesn’t seem like Chicago will pull off any blockbuster before the season begins. Fortunately, they have already gotten better in several ways.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

