FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
10 Spots To Watch The Eagles Game in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Saquon Barkley’s desired contract revealed
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is set to become a free agent. Here’s how much he’s reportedly looking for on a new contract. The New York Giants shocked the NFL world by winning nine games in the 2022 season, making it to the playoffs, and defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. However, they are now in offseason mode following their elimination by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. They have to big players set to hit free agency — quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles,...
Look: Eagles Have 5-Word Message After Winning NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after a dominating defensive performance on Sunday. The Eagles held the San Francisco 49ers to just one score in their 31-7 NFC Championship victory. Now, one win away from being national champions, the team can't contain its ...
Kellen Moore FIRED: LIVE Dallas Cowboys Video Analysis NOW
Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, has been fired. Join us LIVE in Frisco for a Video Visit and analysis ...
Joe Burrow’s limited wardrobe in KC shows desperate attempt to send Chiefs a message
Joe Burrow’s wardrobe arriving in Kansas City on Saturday apparently didn’t get the attention he wanted because he wore it again ahead of Sunday’s game. Pregame fits can send all sorts of messages, whether proof of unbelievable swag or questionable fashion sense. This weekend, Bengals quarterback set...
Talking Chiefs-Bengals, AFC title game & Super Bowl with Star writers + you at 11 p.m.
Join the KC Star’s sports columnists and reporters in breaking down the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game. The show starts at 11 p.m. tonight.
Who would the Eagles rather face in Super Bowl 57: Chiefs or Bengals?
The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will await the AFC champion in Super Bowl 57. With the Philadelphia Eagles dominating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Birds are going to the Super Bowl!. Top-seeded Philadelphia had no issues with this depleted San Francisco offense. The Eagles were...
Empire State angers New Yorkers as building honours reviled Philadelphia Eagles
The Empire State Building, for many the embodiment of New York, may not understand its city very well after all
Tom Brady ‘unfriendly’ text to former teammate revealed
Tom Brady apparently sent former New England Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich an angry text message in response to some retirement talk. Despite being 46 years old, it doesn’t appear that Tom Brady has any intention of retiring. He’s been linked to the likes of the Patriots, Raiders and Buccaneers so far in this brief offseason period for Tampa Bay.
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Eagles fans turn Philly into a playground: Watch every insane video [UPDATED]
Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets after winning the NFC Championship over the San Francisco 49ers and reaching the Super Bowl. Thanks to Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni, the Philadelphia Eagles are back atop the NFC. The conference championship game against the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t all that close, if anything due to the quarterback injuries suffered by the road team.
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon’s celebratory handshake is must-see television
When the book closes on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2022-2023 season (hopefully, that’s after a Super Bowl win) and NFL Films pieces together those really cool documentaries that they do, a good portion of the feature will be dedicated to the defensive side of the ball, one led by Jonathan Gannon.
Trent Williams ignites 49ers-Eagles brawl by body-slamming DB (Video)
Tempers were flaring throughout the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Eagles but a brawl started after Trent Williams body-slammed a DB. Playing at a raucous Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, there were always bound to be some heated exchanges during the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and 49ers on Sunday. We saw some pregame words thrown back and forth between the two teams to back that up too.
How many times has Patrick Mahomes been to the Super Bowl?
Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed incredible success since taking over as the Chiefs QB but fans are wondering how many Super Bowl appearances he’s made. It’s wild to think that the Kansas City Chiefs sat Patrick Mahomes behind Alex Smith after the franchise traded up to the No. 10 pick to take the quarterback out of Texas Tech. But if that was part of the formula that led to the success that Mahomes has had since he became the starter, then there’s no faulting that.
Mike McCarthy will call plays as Kellen Moore leaves Cowboys
Kellen Moore is out in Dallas and Mike McCarthy will call plays for the Cowboys in 2023. The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said.
Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard
The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
New Patrick Mahomes video will have Chiefs Kingdom celebrating
New Patrick Mahomes video will have Chiefs Kingdom celebrating. We’re just hours away from kick-off for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals and Chiefs fans have been slightly on edge when it comes to the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes but it looks like they can breathe a sigh of relief.
2 Cubs offseason decisions that will payoff, and 1 that will backfire
These two Chicago Cubs offseason decisions will payoff while this other will backfire. The Chicago Cubs offseason has been a promising one with a few final moves possible before we get to Opening Day. It doesn’t seem like Chicago will pull off any blockbuster before the season begins. Fortunately, they have already gotten better in several ways.
