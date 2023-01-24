Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Senior Caregiving Costs and Siblings: A Growing ConcernHerbie J PilatoTampa, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Obituary: Nancy Joan Hurt Perrigo
Nancy Joan Hurt Perrigo (age 85) of Clearwater, Florida passed away on January 21, 2023, in her daughter's home surrounded by family. She was born in Kewanee, Illinois, April 8, 1937, and grew up in Maywood, Illinois. She graduated from the University of Illinois, where she was an active member of the Kappa Delta sorority and the 1956 University of Illinois Homecoming Queen. A longtime resident of Roselle, Illinois, she was involved in the Roselle University Women's Club, she was the talent coordinator for the Roselle Rose Queen Pageant for many years and was the owner of The Perrigo Dance Studio for 22 years. After retiring to Clearwater, Florida, to be near her children and grandchildren, she was an active member of the Clearwater Yacht Club and the Red Hat Society.
Jannus Live to welcome Big Gigantic
ST. PETERSBURG — Big Gigantic, Friday, Feb. 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Big Gigantic draw light out of an inimitable mélange of impressive instrumentation,...
Column: The battle over growth, again
On March 14, the city of St. Pete Beach will elect a mayor for another three years. The two candidates are current mayor Al Johnson, who is seeking his third term, and Adrian Petrila, a realtor and relative newcomer to the city who is running for public office here for the first time. The main issue is growth. How much do we want and where should it be?
Death Cab for Cutie to perform at Jannus Live
ST. PETERSBURG — Touring in support of their 10th studio album, Death Cab for Cutie will perform Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. This show is sold out, according to the venue. For information, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Mahaffey to present Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone
ST. PETERSBURG — Rick Springfield will perform Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $33. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Over the past four decades, Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer...
Pinellas considers clean-energy loan program to entice affordable housing
In a bid to attract developers of affordable housing, Pinellas County could expand a program meant to encourage builders to invest in energy-saving features or ones that improve resiliency to climate change. County commissioners Jan. 19 directed staff to bring back more information on possible changes to its Property Assessed...
Clearwater police seeking feedback from public
The Clearwater Police Department has launched a survey to gather feedback from city residents about the agency’s performance. Residents will see digital ads from a company called Zencity on apps in their phones, social media and other websites seeking feedback on the police agency. The department is partnering with...
