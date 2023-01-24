Nancy Joan Hurt Perrigo (age 85) of Clearwater, Florida passed away on January 21, 2023, in her daughter's home surrounded by family. She was born in Kewanee, Illinois, April 8, 1937, and grew up in Maywood, Illinois. She graduated from the University of Illinois, where she was an active member of the Kappa Delta sorority and the 1956 University of Illinois Homecoming Queen. A longtime resident of Roselle, Illinois, she was involved in the Roselle University Women's Club, she was the talent coordinator for the Roselle Rose Queen Pageant for many years and was the owner of The Perrigo Dance Studio for 22 years. After retiring to Clearwater, Florida, to be near her children and grandchildren, she was an active member of the Clearwater Yacht Club and the Red Hat Society.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO