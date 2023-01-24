Read full article on original website
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton
Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
Edmondson scores 16 as Manistee cruises past Orchard View
The Manistee girls basketball team jumped on Orchard View early and had no trouble rolling to a lopsided 57-30 victory Friday in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. “We shot the ball well in the first half and that really helps our defense,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. “Everybody pitched in tonight, with Grace Whitmer having an exceptional game.
For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing
SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
Pentwater falls to league-leading Baldwin
Pentwater’s boys basketball team took on West Michigan D League leader Baldwin for Homecoming on Friday night and fell short, 82-62. “It was a defensive puzzle to match the excellent offense of the Panthers,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “We played them stride for stride in the first quarter, but then tired in the second. We adjusted our defense for the fifth time coming out for the second half and found something that slowed the Panthers down.”
Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian
After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
Montague scores big victory over rival Whitehall in girls basketball
The Montague Wildcats did not let a slow start deter them from winning a West Michigan Conference game against rival Whitehall on Friday night. The visiting Wildcats did not score in the opening quarter, but roared back in the final three quarters and posted a 51-27 victory over the Vikings.
Muskegon Heights gets by Catholic Central in Friday night hoops action
The Muskegon Heights Tigers got by Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday evening by a final score of 55-48 in a non-conference contest played at Muskegon Heights. Dismal shooting from the field was the downfall for Catholic Central as they went 9-for-40 during the first three quarters. “We could not finish...
Western Michigan Christian wins homecoming game over Orchard View
Western Michigan Christian celebrated homecoming on Friday night with a 65-46 victory over the Orchard View Cardinals. The game was played before a packed house. WMC got out to a 18-12 lead after the first eight minutes, but the Cardinals trimmed the lead to 30-27 by the the half. Fisher Campbell led the third quarter spurt with nine of his 21 points. He was followed by Jared Olsen with 13 points and Eli Malek with 10 points.
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Spring Lake in “Battle of the Bridge”
Emerson Berndt and Heidi Berkley combined for 31 points on Saturday and lead the Grand Haven girls basketball team to a 41-32 win over Spring Lake in the “Battle of the Bridge” contest. Berndt ended up with a game-high 19 points while Berkley finished with 12 points for...
Reeths-Puffer falls to Detroit Catholic Central at 2K23 Showcase
-The Reeths-Puffer Rockets took on the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks in the 2K23 Showcase and fell 73-70. The game was played at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon. “It was a great game for both teams,” said Reeths-Puffer coach Nate Aardema. This is the best we have played...
Ludington hangs on at home to beat Oakridge
Ludington’s girls basketball team came up with a thrilling 42-40 victory over visiting Oakridge in a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game Friday night. It was a back-and-forth game in the first quarter, which set the tone for the rest of the contest. After eight lead changes, the Orioles emerged with a 17-15 edge following the first eight minutes.
Kent City wins CSAA matchup over White Cloud
The Kent City Eagles pulled out a 46-35 win over the White Cloud Indians on Friday evening in a Central State Activities Association matchup. “Our defense was solid tonight,” said Kent City coach David Ingles. “They can really shoot the ball. We worked hard at running them off the 3-point line into our help. They still made nine triples, but only eight other points.”
Fruitport Calvary battles through adversity, captures narrow victory over Zion Christian
The visiting Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles battled to the bitter end on Friday night and earned a hard-fought 56-52 victory over Byron Center Zion Christian. “Our coaches are so proud of the way our boys battled through adversity tonight on the road, they just kept battling,” said Calvary coach Brad Richards. “Our guys have accepted the fact that every game will be a tough challenge and they are embracing the fight.”
Reeths-Puffer runs over Holland in boys basketball action
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets shot out of the gate right from the opening tip on Friday night and posted a 64-34 victory over the host Holland Dutch. The Rockets led 22-5 after one quarter and 32-17 at the half. Reeths-Puffer had a 32-17 scoring advantage in the second half to win the game by 30 points.
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
Kent City girls bag 11 3-pointers in rout of White Cloud
The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team canned 11 shots from beyond the arc, including eight in the first half, on Friday evening. That led to a 56-16 victory over the White Cloud Indians in a Central State Activities Association matchup. Savannah Miller had a game-high 17 points for...
Muskegon Risers’ inspired play not enough in loss to visiting Iowa
The team played hard in its match against the visiting Iowa Raptors at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday night. But, sadly, the Risers’ inspired play wasn’t enough as they fell, 9-8. Muskegon showed the kind of resilience it takes to win, coming back from an early 2-0 deficit...
Muskegon Big Reds improve to 12-0 with big win over Mona Shores
The No. 3- ranked, Muskegon Big Reds wasted little time in cruising past the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday as they coasted to a 68-25 win in a OK Conference-Green matchup. The game was played at the Sailor Center at Mona Shores High School. The Big Reds, who are in...
Morrison lights it up for 29 points in Spring Lake’s victory over Allendale
ALLENDALE — Eli Morrison was an unstoppable force for the Spring Lake Lakers on Friday night. Morrison poured in 29 points and led the Lakers to a 60-46 victory over the Allendale Falcons. A big second quarter pushed the Lakers from a 15-all tie after one quarter to a...
