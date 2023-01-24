Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Saquon Barkley’s desired contract revealed
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is set to become a free agent. Here’s how much he’s reportedly looking for on a new contract. The New York Giants shocked the NFL world by winning nine games in the 2022 season, making it to the playoffs, and defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. However, they are now in offseason mode following their elimination by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. They have to big players set to hit free agency — quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Watch Jalen Hurts sing ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ during NFC Championship trophy ceremony (Video)
Let it sink in: Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Philadelphia destroyed the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, rolling into the Super Bowl after double-digit wins in both of its playoff games. Hurts, who admitted before the game that he wasn’t yet at 100 percent health, helped the offense put up 34 points on the No. 1 defense in the NFL, and gave Eagles fans more than a few moments to cherish.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Joe Burrow’s limited wardrobe in KC shows desperate attempt to send Chiefs a message
Joe Burrow’s wardrobe arriving in Kansas City on Saturday apparently didn’t get the attention he wanted because he wore it again ahead of Sunday’s game. Pregame fits can send all sorts of messages, whether proof of unbelievable swag or questionable fashion sense. This weekend, Bengals quarterback set...
Empire State Building has some explaining to do after selling out with Eagles’ Keely green
Empire State Building lacked any awareness at all by sporting Philadelphia Eagles Kelly green. The Empire State Building failed to realize the error in its ways by celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles‘ NFC Championship victory by selling out with some Kelly green. While the iconic skyscraper highlighting the Manhattan skyline...
Cowboys make Kellen Moore move decisively worse with latest report
The Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. As it turns out, this news was even worse than imaginable based on this latest report. After the Dallas Cowboys’ Divisional Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, owner Jerry Jones said that the game would have no impact on head coach Mike McCarthy’s status with the organization. Days afterwards, the Cowboys were informed by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn that he was opting against pursuing a head coaching job for the second consecutive year and he would return for 2023. While McCarthy and Quinn are returning, one big name on the coaching staff isn’t.
Watch Trent Williams start brawl in Eagles-49ers game after cheap shot (Video)
Things got feisty toward the end of the Philadelphia Eagles destruction of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With the Eagles running away with the game, and the Niners running out of time, things got ugly. Late in the fourth quarter, two separate scuffles started to breakout but Trent Williams boiled things over to an all-out brawl.
3 49ers players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The 49ers’ season ended in disappointment as QB injuries finally reached a tipping point. Which players will San Francisco have to cope without next year?. The 49ers withstood two injuries to starting quarterbacks this season and still couldn’t be slowed down. Two more injured QBs and the Philadelphia Eagles finally stopped them dead in their tracks.
3 offseason moves the 49ers must make to win the Super Bowl next year
The San Francisco 49ers lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles, in large part due to injuries. Where do they go from here?. Ironically enough, San Francisco may have been a quarterback away from reaching Super Bowl 57. Kyle Shanahan’s offense relies heavily on the run game, and...
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
How many times has Patrick Mahomes been to the Super Bowl?
Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed incredible success since taking over as the Chiefs QB but fans are wondering how many Super Bowl appearances he’s made. It’s wild to think that the Kansas City Chiefs sat Patrick Mahomes behind Alex Smith after the franchise traded up to the No. 10 pick to take the quarterback out of Texas Tech. But if that was part of the formula that led to the success that Mahomes has had since he became the starter, then there’s no faulting that.
Tom Brady ‘unfriendly’ text to former teammate revealed
Tom Brady apparently sent former New England Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich an angry text message in response to some retirement talk. Despite being 46 years old, it doesn’t appear that Tom Brady has any intention of retiring. He’s been linked to the likes of the Patriots, Raiders and Buccaneers so far in this brief offseason period for Tampa Bay.
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon’s celebratory handshake is must-see television
When the book closes on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2022-2023 season (hopefully, that’s after a Super Bowl win) and NFL Films pieces together those really cool documentaries that they do, a good portion of the feature will be dedicated to the defensive side of the ball, one led by Jonathan Gannon.
Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard
The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
Mike McCarthy will call plays as Kellen Moore leaves Cowboys
Kellen Moore is out in Dallas and Mike McCarthy will call plays for the Cowboys in 2023. The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said.
New Patrick Mahomes video will have Chiefs Kingdom celebrating
New Patrick Mahomes video will have Chiefs Kingdom celebrating. We’re just hours away from kick-off for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals and Chiefs fans have been slightly on edge when it comes to the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes but it looks like they can breathe a sigh of relief.
Micah Parsons clowns Eagles after ridiculous Christian McCaffrey TD run
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons seemed to enjoy watching the Eagles flail around trying, and failing, to tackle Christian McCaffrey in the playoffs. The largest swath of people rooting for the 49ers outside of San Francisco might be in Dallas right now. And Micah Parsons is one of them. The Philadelphia...
