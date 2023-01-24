ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Saquon Barkley’s desired contract revealed

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is set to become a free agent. Here’s how much he’s reportedly looking for on a new contract. The New York Giants shocked the NFL world by winning nine games in the 2022 season, making it to the playoffs, and defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. However, they are now in offseason mode following their elimination by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. They have to big players set to hit free agency — quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
FanSided

Watch Jalen Hurts sing ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ during NFC Championship trophy ceremony (Video)

Let it sink in: Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Philadelphia destroyed the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, rolling into the Super Bowl after double-digit wins in both of its playoff games. Hurts, who admitted before the game that he wasn’t yet at 100 percent health, helped the offense put up 34 points on the No. 1 defense in the NFL, and gave Eagles fans more than a few moments to cherish.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
FanSided

Cowboys make Kellen Moore move decisively worse with latest report

The Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. As it turns out, this news was even worse than imaginable based on this latest report. After the Dallas Cowboys’ Divisional Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, owner Jerry Jones said that the game would have no impact on head coach Mike McCarthy’s status with the organization. Days afterwards, the Cowboys were informed by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn that he was opting against pursuing a head coaching job for the second consecutive year and he would return for 2023. While McCarthy and Quinn are returning, one big name on the coaching staff isn’t.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 49ers players who won’t be back for the 2023 season

The 49ers’ season ended in disappointment as QB injuries finally reached a tipping point. Which players will San Francisco have to cope without next year?. The 49ers withstood two injuries to starting quarterbacks this season and still couldn’t be slowed down. Two more injured QBs and the Philadelphia Eagles finally stopped them dead in their tracks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

How many times has Patrick Mahomes been to the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed incredible success since taking over as the Chiefs QB but fans are wondering how many Super Bowl appearances he’s made. It’s wild to think that the Kansas City Chiefs sat Patrick Mahomes behind Alex Smith after the franchise traded up to the No. 10 pick to take the quarterback out of Texas Tech. But if that was part of the formula that led to the success that Mahomes has had since he became the starter, then there’s no faulting that.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Tom Brady ‘unfriendly’ text to former teammate revealed

Tom Brady apparently sent former New England Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich an angry text message in response to some retirement talk. Despite being 46 years old, it doesn’t appear that Tom Brady has any intention of retiring. He’s been linked to the likes of the Patriots, Raiders and Buccaneers so far in this brief offseason period for Tampa Bay.
FanSided

Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard

The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1

Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike McCarthy will call plays as Kellen Moore leaves Cowboys

Kellen Moore is out in Dallas and Mike McCarthy will call plays for the Cowboys in 2023. The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

New Patrick Mahomes video will have Chiefs Kingdom celebrating

New Patrick Mahomes video will have Chiefs Kingdom celebrating. We’re just hours away from kick-off for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals and Chiefs fans have been slightly on edge when it comes to the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes but it looks like they can breathe a sigh of relief.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

