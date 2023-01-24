Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Why Lady Gaga Watched Animal Videos to Prepare for ‘House of Gucci’
Here's a look at why Lady Gaga chose to watch animals videos to prepare herself to portray Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'.
WSLS
'Avatar 2' tops box office for 7th weekend
“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend overall, notable mostly for the Hindi language blockbuster “Pathaan” that...
WSLS
‘A Thousand and One’ wins Sundance grand jury prize
“A Thousand and One,” a drama about an impoverished single mother and her son in New York City, won the Sundance Film Festival’s grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition, while “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” was awarded the top prize in the U.S. documentary category. This year’s winners were announced at an awards ceremony Friday afternoon in Park City, Utah, which included an audience prize for the documentary “ 20 Days in Mariupol.”
Comments / 0