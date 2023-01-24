Read full article on original website
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Monson couple arrest for methamphetamine distribution
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Monson residents have been arrested for their involvement in methamphetamine distribution. Police executed a search warrant at a couple’s home on Wednesday, January 25th, and seized methamphetamine, three firearms, a replica firearm, and multiple rounds of ammunition. 38-year-old Laurie B. Lincoln and 36-year-old Michael...
One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page. Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
'Innocent Bystander' Killed In Holyoke Mall Shooting: DA
One person is dead and a suspect is in police custody following a shooting at a mall in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said. Holyoke Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Holyoke Mall, located at 50 Holyoke Street in Holyoke, just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
Shooting at Massachusetts mall leaves 'innocent bystander' dead, suspect in custody
Massachusetts officials confirmed an "innocent bystander" was killed in a shooting between two other parties at Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. One person was taken into custody
Pittsfield resident pleads guilty to two counts of animal cruelty
Pittsfield — Kelly Hathaway pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty in Central Berkshire District Court on Friday, January 27. According to a press release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Hathaway pled guilty to the charges as part of a plea agreement. After agreeing to the...
Police arrest woman following a narcotics investigation
Police discovered a number of narcotics and arrested the sole occupant of the residence.
Inmate Who Murdered Cellmate With Sheet In Greene County Gets More Prison Time
A prison inmate in the region will spend years more behind bars after admitting that he murdered his cellmate. Anthony Paradise, age 44, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison in Greene County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24. It followed his guilty plea to second-degree murder in the...
Pittsfield woman found not guilty of lying to police
A Pittsfield woman was found not guilty of lying to police while they were investigating a murder from 2017.
Inmate sentenced to 17 years to life for murdering cellmate
An inmate who murdered his cellmate in 2018 has been sentenced to 17 years to life in state prison.
Bystander killed in shooting at Holyoke Mall, suspect in custody
The Hampden District Attorney's Office has confirmed that one person is dead Saturday night after a shooting inside the Holyoke Mall.
Petersburg woman allegedly steals over $24K from victim
The suspect kept the payments for herself and failed to report the misappropriation of the funds.
Troy PD attempting to ID driver who led officers on brief chase
Police are working to identify a suspect, who led them on a brief chase in the city of Troy Friday night.
23-Year-Old From Sharon Offers Child Hickies, Alcohol: Police
A man with a history of sexual assault charges was caught six months after he met up with a child whom he had promised alcohol and hickies, officials say. Police received a call from the concerned parent around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022, reporting a text thread between their child and an older man indicating that the two had met up the night prior, according to the Connecticut State Police.
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
Crack Cocaine Dealer In Poughkeepsie Nabbed With Help Of K-9 Officer: Police
An alleged crack cocaine dealer in the Hudson Valley has been taken into custody after authorities searched his home, police said. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Poughkeepsie on Virginia Avenue with the help of a K-9 Unit, the task force announced.
Pittsfield woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges
A Pittsfield woman has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in connection to 13 cats found abandoned in extreme winter weather conditions one year ago.
Clarence Carter granted parole after killing Springfield family 37 years ago
The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously voted that Clarence Carter, sentenced for killing five members of a Springfield family in 1985, is suitable for parole.
Ulster jail inmate charged with assaulting officers
KINGSTON – An inmate in the Ulster County Jail has been charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment following an investigation into a June 5, 2022 incident in a jail housing unit. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said William Knox III, 29, of Ulster Park, was charged on January...
Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle
Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street Friday evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
