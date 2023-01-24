ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Monson couple arrest for methamphetamine distribution

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Monson residents have been arrested for their involvement in methamphetamine distribution. Police executed a search warrant at a couple’s home on Wednesday, January 25th, and seized methamphetamine, three firearms, a replica firearm, and multiple rounds of ammunition. 38-year-old Laurie B. Lincoln and 36-year-old Michael...
MONSON, MA
CBS Boston

One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.  Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

'Innocent Bystander' Killed In Holyoke Mall Shooting: DA

One person is dead and a suspect is in police custody following a shooting at a mall in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said. Holyoke Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Holyoke Mall, located at 50 Holyoke Street in Holyoke, just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
HOLYOKE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Pittsfield resident pleads guilty to two counts of animal cruelty

Pittsfield — Kelly Hathaway pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty in Central Berkshire District Court on Friday, January 27. According to a press release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Hathaway pled guilty to the charges as part of a plea agreement. After agreeing to the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old From Sharon Offers Child Hickies, Alcohol: Police

A man with a history of sexual assault charges was caught six months after he met up with a child whom he had promised alcohol and hickies, officials say. Police received a call from the concerned parent around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022, reporting a text thread between their child and an older man indicating that the two had met up the night prior, according to the Connecticut State Police.
SHARON, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster jail inmate charged with assaulting officers

KINGSTON – An inmate in the Ulster County Jail has been charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment following an investigation into a June 5, 2022 incident in a jail housing unit. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said William Knox III, 29, of Ulster Park, was charged on January...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle

Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street Friday evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
TROY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
HOLYOKE, MA

