State agrees to pay feds over alleged mishandling of Americorps grants

The Maryland Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism has agreed to pay the federal government nearly $640,000 for allegedly filing false claims related to Americorps funding.

Allegations stem from a more than $1 million grant that was issued to the state in 2016 to recognize volunteer community service.

A portion of the money was supposed to go towards rewarding those individuals with prizes such as free Ravens, Orioles and Maryland State Fair tickets.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, some of the tickets instead ended up in the hands of state employees or other ineligible recipients.

One condition of receiving the federal grant required the state to match funds.

The feds allege the state used donated tickets towards their contributing amount, in violation of the grant agreement.

Additionally they accuse the Governor’s Office on Community Initiatives of improperly using federal dollars to pay their employees, without time sheets or proof they actually worked on the Americorps grant.

Without having to admit liability, the Maryland Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism decided to enter a three-year agreement with AmeriCorps that will govern and monitor future compliance with grant procedures.