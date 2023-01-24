ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Celeb Prosecutor’s Own Kidnapping Is Now a True Crime Fiasco

On April 7, 2006, Frankie Covington waited outside Sharon Muse’s law office in Georgetown, Kentucky, where he said he hoped to get some assistance with a will. Covington had briefly been one of Muse’s clients in the past, and the attorney later recalled that Covington told her his wife had recently died. For his part, Covington had been released from prison days earlier after an adult exploitation and terroristic threatening conviction.It was after 5 p.m. on a Friday, Muse told Covington, explaining that she couldn’t help him right away. But Covington said he needed a ride.Out of fear or generosity,...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Ukraine's fight against corruption isn't new. It's still trying

KYIV, Ukraine — The recent dismissal of senior Ukrainian officials has renewed attention to the country's decades-long battle with corruption. Over the course of several days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and government Cabinet members ordered the removal of more than a dozen advisers, deputy ministers, prosecutors and regional administrators from their posts.
WASHINGTON STATE
Protesters in Israel criticize the judicial overhaul planned by the new government

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in Hebrew). DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Protesters chant, embarrassment. They chant, democracy. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in Hebrew). ESTRIN: Tens of thousands, young and old, in downtown Tel Aviv last weekend, the country's biggest demonstration in years. They're protesting the far-right government's first major initiative to try to redefine the country's checks and balances. It wants control over appointing judges, and it wants the power to uphold the law, even if the Supreme Court strikes it down as an infringement on rights and freedoms.
Trump takes his 2024 campaign to S.C., where his support isn't what it once was

Former President Donald Trump will take his 2024 campaign on the road this weekend with a rally in South Carolina. Now, he easily carried that state in 2016 and 2020. And Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolinian and one of Trump's closest allies, is expected to support Trump. But Trump's political fortunes in the Palmetto State are not a sure thing. Other state leaders are noncommittal, and a couple may even run against him. Here to talk more about this is Dave Wilson. He is president of the Palmetto Family Council. That is an influential evangelical group in South Carolina. Dave Wilson, welcome.
A former police chief says more police does not mean less crime

It almost goes without saying, but Tyre Nichols' death after a vicious beating by now-fired Memphis police isn't the first extrajudicial killing of an unarmed person. It's just the latest in a list that's too long to name here - Elijah McClain in August 2019, George Floyd in May of 2020 and others whose names may never be known. But on top of the trauma to families and communities and the damage to police and community relationships, municipalities have paid out tens of millions of dollars in legal settlements, not to mention repairing the damage that often comes from civil unrest when the police misconduct becomes public.
MEMPHIS, TN
Pressures on Ukraine's power grid pose a challenge to U.S. aid delivery

You've likely heard a lot about Ukraine's need for tanks and other weapons as Russia's invasion nears the one-year mark, but the war's also been an all-out assault on Ukraine's energy grid. And U.S. aid plays a critical role as the country struggles to keep the lights on. Eric Schmid from St. Louis Public Radio reports.
