Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March - source
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc (9888.HK) is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
