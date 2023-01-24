ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., officers received a call about the victim shortly at S. Terry Avenue and W. Central Boulevard. The circumstances leading to her death are unknown at this time. This is...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Lakeland man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year old Lakeland man is dead after a crash involving two pickup trucks on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded around 11:55 p.m. to the crash on New Tampa Highway, or U.S. 92, in Lakeland, about a 1,000 feet east of the Polk Parkway.
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

How Financial Advisor Joe Ferrer’s giving heart got him far

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may be good at what you do, or proud of what you do, but can you say you’re in the top 5% of whichever activity or occupation you just thought of? Well, Joe Ferrer can. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
click orlando

New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mystery surrounds woman's death after body found on I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are still searching for answers in the mysterious death of a woman found in the roadway on I-4 in Orlando late Thursday night. The eastbound lanes near John Young Parkway were shut down for nearly 12 hours on Friday during the initial investigation. Police say they...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy