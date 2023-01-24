Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., officers received a call about the victim shortly at S. Terry Avenue and W. Central Boulevard. The circumstances leading to her death are unknown at this time. This is...
click orlando
‘Strong little girl:’ Newborn found abandoned in cold outdoors, Polk sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies responding early Saturday to a report of a crying baby near Mulberry found an abandoned newborn who medics estimated to be just an hour old, according to a news release. Deputies made their way to the Mulberry area around 1:47 a.m., reaching...
click orlando
Law enforcement swarms home in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood after chase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence swarmed an Orlando neighborhood Friday afternoon after a chase. A large contingent of Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Orlando police were in the area of West South Street and South Lee Avenue in Parramore. According to the sheriff’s...
click orlando
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
click orlando
Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
click orlando
VIDEO: DeBary man hid from deputies in swamp after peeking in woman’s window, officials say
A DeBary man was found hiding from deputies in a swampy area Thursday after he was caught looking through a woman’s window multiple times, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Steven P. Johnson, 29, faces charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without...
click orlando
Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
click orlando
Lakeland man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year old Lakeland man is dead after a crash involving two pickup trucks on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded around 11:55 p.m. to the crash on New Tampa Highway, or U.S. 92, in Lakeland, about a 1,000 feet east of the Polk Parkway.
click orlando
How Financial Advisor Joe Ferrer’s giving heart got him far
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may be good at what you do, or proud of what you do, but can you say you’re in the top 5% of whichever activity or occupation you just thought of? Well, Joe Ferrer can. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray...
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
click orlando
Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills Winter Haven man, sheriff’s office says
CYPRESS GARDENS, Fla. – A single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Saturday in Polk County took the life of a 26-year-old Winter Haven man, according to the sheriff’s office, which added speed likely played a factor in the wreck. The crash occurred around 1:51 a.m. on westbound Cypress Gardens Boulevard...
click orlando
2 arrested in Christmas attack on 82-year-old woman in Brevard senior living facility
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after an elderly woman in a Brevard County senior living facility was found with bruises on Christmas, according to arrest warrants. Police said that an 82-year-old woman in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge was discovered with...
click orlando
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
click orlando
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
WESH
Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
click orlando
Shooting investigated, body located near condominiums in Casselberry, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Police and deputies’ response to a shooting incident early Saturday in Casselberry turned up a damaged vehicle, shell casings and a body, all located not far from a condo complex, according to a statement. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Casper Lane, with...
fox35orlando.com
Mystery surrounds woman's death after body found on I-4 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are still searching for answers in the mysterious death of a woman found in the roadway on I-4 in Orlando late Thursday night. The eastbound lanes near John Young Parkway were shut down for nearly 12 hours on Friday during the initial investigation. Police say they...
I-4 shut down 12 hours after woman’s body found, Orlando police say
Police in Orlando have shut down a part of I-4 after a death investigation Friday morning.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Comments / 0