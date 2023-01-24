Some might want to forget the long-term history between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs because this Sunday’s AFC championship game will mark the fourth meeting between the two in four seasons. And we all have heard over and over (and over) that Joe Burrow is 3-0 in the previous matchups. But this series dates back to the two seasons the Bengals were in the American Football League before the merger in 1970.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO