Kansas City, MO

Andover Townsman

Odds to win Super Bowl MVP: Where do the star QBs fit in?

The point spreads of both NFL conference championship games Sunday are less than three points, and the lookahead lines suggest the Super Bowl will be the same. So it's difficult to pick a champion — and equally difficult to predict the Super Bowl MVP. That's reflected in the MVP market at Caesars Sportsbook.
Andover Townsman

Bengals at Chiefs: AFC championship game series history, TV info, line, trends, referees

Some might want to forget the long-term history between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs because this Sunday’s AFC championship game will mark the fourth meeting between the two in four seasons. And we all have heard over and over (and over) that Joe Burrow is 3-0 in the previous matchups. But this series dates back to the two seasons the Bengals were in the American Football League before the merger in 1970.
CINCINNATI, OH

