CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that's 16-6
Considering how the NFL season unfolded, it's incredible to think the Denver Broncos had better preseason 2023 Super Bowl odds than either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the Eagles finished with the league's best passing defense and the 49ers went 13-4 with three starting quarterbacks, the two NFC powerhouses will face off in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm, while Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are NFL Coach of the Year candidates. Eagles vs. 49ers is one of three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Reports: Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network and the Dallas Morning News
Empire State angers New Yorkers as building honours reviled Philadelphia Eagles
The Empire State Building, for many the embodiment of New York, may not understand its city very well after all
CBS Sports
Legendary college basketball analyst Billy Packer, who called 34 Final Fours, dies at 82
Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer has died, his family announced Thursday night. Packer, 82, spent 34 years on Final Four broadcast teams, 27 of them with CBS as its Emmy award-winning college basketball analyst before his last Final Four in 2008. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that...
Jalen Hurts sets QB rushing TD record in NFC Championship win over 49ers
In Sunday's 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made NFL history. With 43 seconds left in the third quarter on Sunday, Hurts rushed for a one-yard score, his 15th touchdown on the ground of the year, counting playoffs. According to ESPN Stats and Info, that's the most in NFL history, passing former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who posted 14 rushing scores in 2011.
Cowboys Part Ways With Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
Moore had been the team’s offensive coordinator for the past four seasons.
Eagles fans fill streets of Philadelphia after advancing to Super Bowl LVII
Fans have filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
What the Jaguars Can Learn From the Success of the Eagles
There are a few distinct traits of each of the NFL's final four teams that the Jaguars can do their best to mirror as they move forward.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce to play vs. Bengals in AFC Championship despite back injury; Mecole Hardman also active
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, per NFL on CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson. He's officially active, the team announced. Kelce, who was added to the injury report Friday due to a back issue, was listed as...
CBS Sports
Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles injuries: Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey cleared; Travis Kelce questionable
We're down to the NFL's final four Sunday, with what should be two wire-to-wire matchups on tap. The injury report is refreshingly light as well after Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey, two stars who fought through ankle and calf issues respectively in divisional-round wins last weekend, were free of any designations on Friday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report
Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
CBS Sports
Broncos coach search: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh met with Denver owner but deal didn't materialize, per report
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be returning as the Wolverines football coach in 2023 after spending some time last week meeting with Greg Penner, owner and CEO of the Denver Broncos, about their head coaching vacancy, per ESPN. Harbaugh has been tied to multiple NFL opportunities after leading...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs schedule for Championship Sunday: Dates, times, TV, NFL live stream for AFC, NFC title games
We're down to just three games left in the NFL season and today's matchups in the conference title games are as good as it gets. We've got a rematch on the AFC side as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals. On the NFC side, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.
CBS Sports
How to watch Eagles vs. 49ers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
Regular Season Records: San Francisco 13-4; Philadelphia 14-3 On Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers will grapple for the NFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Eagles 19.5, San Francisco 16.42), so any points scored will be well earned.
