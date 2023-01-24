ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that's 16-6

Considering how the NFL season unfolded, it's incredible to think the Denver Broncos had better preseason 2023 Super Bowl odds than either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the Eagles finished with the league's best passing defense and the 49ers went 13-4 with three starting quarterbacks, the two NFC powerhouses will face off in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm, while Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are NFL Coach of the Year candidates. Eagles vs. 49ers is one of three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Jalen Hurts sets QB rushing TD record in NFC Championship win over 49ers

In Sunday's 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made NFL history. With 43 seconds left in the third quarter on Sunday, Hurts rushed for a one-yard score, his 15th touchdown on the ground of the year, counting playoffs. According to ESPN Stats and Info, that's the most in NFL history, passing former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who posted 14 rushing scores in 2011.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report

Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
How to watch Eagles vs. 49ers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Regular Season Records: San Francisco 13-4; Philadelphia 14-3 On Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers will grapple for the NFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Eagles 19.5, San Francisco 16.42), so any points scored will be well earned.
