Mitchel Moles took the USAC world by storm a year ago with five feature wins across the AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget divisions. Now the 23-year-old Raisin City, Calif. native tackles the challenge of the big cars in 2023, teaming with Wisconsin-based car owner Hans Lein and crew chief Greg Nelson to compete on all the dirt races throughout the USAC Silver Crown season.

RAISIN CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO