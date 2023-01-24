Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Sues Cash Money Records for $51 Million – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 28, 2015: After threatening legal action against Birdman and Cash Money Records due to contract renegotiations failling through in December of 2014, Lil Wayne slapped Cash Money Records with a whopping $51 million lawsuit in 2015. Lil Wayne joined Cash...
Lil Yachty, Styles P, Popcaan and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the music industry slowly beings to wake back up, more projects from some of your favorite artists are getting rolled out. This week, a popular young Atlanta rapper makes his genre-bending return, a veteran New York rhymer drops his 15th solo project and a Drake-cosigned dancehall artist releases new riddims and more.
Ice Spice Says She Spoke to Drake About Rumored ‘BackOutsideBoyz’ Diss
Ice Spice has addressed the rumor that Drake dissed her on his song, "BackOutsideBoyz," from his latest project, Her Loss. In an interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, which debuted on YouTube on Friday (Jan. 27), Ice Spice revealed that she spoke to Drake about the rumored "BackOutsideBoyz" diss. On the song, Drizzy raps, "She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute." Many fans believed that the Toronto rap star was referring to Spice, but that wasn't the case.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Young Thug Fans Concerned After Courtroom Video Shows Him Looking Defeated – Watch
Video of Young Thug in court looking defeated has fans of the rapper concerned. Jury selection in the YSL trial continues to drag on as both sides try to narrow hundreds of potential jurors down to 12. Young Thug has appeared in court for the proceedings each day. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), courtroom video from the trial shows the rapper resting his head during a recess in the trial and appearing to look worn out by it all.
Lil Pump Gives Fan Shoes Off His Feet, Kid Immediately Tries to Sell Them for $1,000
Earlier this month, Lil Pump gifted a fan his sneakers right off his feet and the kid immediately tried to sell them for a grand. Last Tuesday (Jan. 24), TikTok user @soleloco posted a video of a fan who received a pair of all-white Air Force 1s (aka "the Uptowns") from Lil Pump at the 2023 Sneaker Con event on Jan. 7 in Ft Lauderdale, Fla.
Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode
A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.
Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy Following False-Alarm Police Wellness Check
Britney Spears is asking her fans and the public for privacy after fans called for a wellness check at the pop star's home earlier this week. In a statement posted to her official Twitter account Thursday (Jan. 26), Spears acknowledged that the police were called to her home Wednesday (Jan. 25).
Why Lil Yachty Made an Alternative Rock Album
Lil Yachty is among a bevy of artists who have tried their hand at making a rock album. Jay-Z, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Wayne are just a few rhymers who went from rap to rock in their music careers. On Friday (Jan. 27), Lil Yachty released Let's Start Here.,...
Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Unveils Face Reveal Following Facial Feminization Surgery (PHOTOS)
Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal is finally here — and she looks happy, glowing and gorgeous!. The trans TikTok star and social media influencer unveiled the results of her facial feminization surgery Friday (Jan. 27) in a two-part fashion editorial video. "Facial feminization part 1," Mulvaney, who uses she/they pronouns,...
2 Chainz Finds His Late Father’s Hidden Stash of Money in Basement
2 Chainz recently got a pleasant surprise while getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement, discovering his late father's old stash of cash. Last night (Jan. 25), 2 Chainz hopped on his Instagram Story to relay the incident to fans. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is sifting through what looks like hundreds of rolled up bills in a birthday bag. More cash is laying on the table beside the bag.
North West Appears to Scream ‘Please Leave!’ as Paparazzi Hound Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Battery Incident
North West appeared to defend her mom Kim Kardashian during an encounter with the paparazzi over the weekend. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Page Six shared a video of the mother-daughter duo leaving North's basketball game. While getting into their vehicle, a paparazzo asked Kim an invasive question about her ex-husband Kanye West in front of their 9-year-old daughter.
TikTok Users Slam Beauty Influencer Mikayla for Allegedly Lying About Mascara
Controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira is under fire from the beauty community after allegedly lying about a L'Oreal mascara. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Mikayla went viral with a TikTok video of her raving about L'Oreal's Telescopic mascara product. "This literally just changed my life," Mikayla begins in the clip,...
50 Cent Thinks Eminem’s Impact on Hip-Hop Is Bigger Than Jay-Z
50 Cent believes Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. Back on Jan. 12, Shaquille O'Neal's new podcast The Big Podcast aired an episode with former NBA player Jamal Crawford. During the talk, the topic of hip-hop came up when Crawford compared the ranking of his top five NBA players to hip-hop artists, with Crawford using Jay-Z and Eminem's impact on the culture as an example.
A Look at Early Hip-Hop Groups That Made an Impact
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. When it comes to hip-hop, there’s something to be said about a genre that has withstood the test of time. The 1970s marked the rise of rap, birthing a cultural movement that embraces a way of living in the truest sense. As music worked itself into an experimental era, nothing reflected the Black experience quite like hip-hop—the good, the bad and the ugly.
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’
Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
Yung Gravy Sued by Singer Rick Astley Over Voice Imitation of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’
Yung Gravy has been hit with a lawsuit from 1980s singer Rick Astley over a voice imitation of his 1987 hit single, "Never Gonna Give You Up." According to a Billboard report, published on Thursday (Jan. 26), Rick Astley claims in his lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles court, that Yung Gravy's song "Betty (Get Money)" allegedly violated the singer's right of publicity because it closely imitates Astley's signature voice from his multiplatinum single.
DJ Khaled Models for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection
DJ Khaled is a new model for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection. Last night (Jan. 25), DJ Khaled shared a post announcing he is now a brand ambassador and model for RiRi's popular lingerie, sleepwear and clothing brand. "Happy Valentines, everybody," Khaled says in the video while wearing...
Viral ‘M to the B’ Rapper Millie B Just Dropped a New Song and It’s Kind of a Banger: LISTEN
Viral rap sensation Millie B is back at it. The U.K.-based grime artist dropped her new single, "Meant to Bee," Wednesday (Jan. 25). The track chronicles the viral success of the rapper's previous song "Soph Aspin Send," a.k.a. "M to the B," as well as blowing up on social media platform TikTok and how she really feels about being called a "chav."
‘Transphobic’ Bride Slammed After Telling Groom to Pick New Best Man After His Best Friend Transitions
A "transphobic" woman was roasted on Reddit after she told the groom, whose Best Man ("now his Best Woman") has been "medically transitioning for about a year," to pick someone else for the role so as not to offend her conservative family. The bride-to-be explained that she and her fiancé,...
