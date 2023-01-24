ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

cenlanow.com

Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Two teen girls booked for making threats to Jennings High School

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Two juveniles have admitted making threats that led to a lockdown of Jennings High School on Wednesday, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff”s Office. Authorities said they confessed to making the threats to Jeff Davis Parish investigators in...
JENNINGS, LA
cenlanow.com

St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an escaped inmate. Raymond Latrelle Howard, 31, escaped from police custody at the St. Landry Parish 27th Judicial District Courthouse in Opelousas at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. He was last seen wearing an orange St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office jumpsuit, metal handcuffs secured to a metal chain around the waist and metal ankle shackles.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Ragin’ Cajuns Leave Eagles Bewildered, Stretch Win Streak to Three Games

STATESBORO, Ga. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball used a hot-shooting second quarter to seize control and its patented defense to frustrate Georgia Southern the entire night in collecting a 68-58 road win at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia. Louisiana (12-9, 6-3 SBC) connected on 63...
STATESBORO, GA
cenlanow.com

Angola inmate allegedly involved in 2015 murder-for-hire plot dies in prison

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning. According to public safety officials, Tyler Ashpaugh, 28, was found in his cell around 6:40 a.m. as...
ANGOLA, LA

