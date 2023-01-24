OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an escaped inmate. Raymond Latrelle Howard, 31, escaped from police custody at the St. Landry Parish 27th Judicial District Courthouse in Opelousas at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. He was last seen wearing an orange St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office jumpsuit, metal handcuffs secured to a metal chain around the waist and metal ankle shackles.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO