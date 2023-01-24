Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of...
cenlanow.com
‘It was as if I was meeting family’: Heart recipient meets teen donor’s parents
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An unimaginable loss is turning into an unbreakable bond between two familie after a Texas woman received the heart of a young Lafayette man who was murdered three years ago. Matthew Carter,17 was sitting in his prized red Camaro at a Lafayette apartment complex when...
cenlanow.com
Two teen girls booked for making threats to Jennings High School
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Two juveniles have admitted making threats that led to a lockdown of Jennings High School on Wednesday, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff”s Office. Authorities said they confessed to making the threats to Jeff Davis Parish investigators in...
cenlanow.com
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an escaped inmate. Raymond Latrelle Howard, 31, escaped from police custody at the St. Landry Parish 27th Judicial District Courthouse in Opelousas at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. He was last seen wearing an orange St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office jumpsuit, metal handcuffs secured to a metal chain around the waist and metal ankle shackles.
cenlanow.com
Ragin’ Cajuns Leave Eagles Bewildered, Stretch Win Streak to Three Games
STATESBORO, Ga. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball used a hot-shooting second quarter to seize control and its patented defense to frustrate Georgia Southern the entire night in collecting a 68-58 road win at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia. Louisiana (12-9, 6-3 SBC) connected on 63...
cenlanow.com
Lafayette Police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall. Police have put out a warrant for Nykeesha Boudoin on the charge of felony theft. She is accused of stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses from...
cenlanow.com
Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death.
cenlanow.com
Angola inmate allegedly involved in 2015 murder-for-hire plot dies in prison
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning. According to public safety officials, Tyler Ashpaugh, 28, was found in his cell around 6:40 a.m. as...
Comments / 0