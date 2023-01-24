Read full article on original website
blockchainmagazine.net
ChatGPT In Blockchain Technology – Will It Work?
Blockchain technology can revolutionise how we conduct transactions, manage data, and interact with one another. However, one of the major challenges facing blockchain is its complexity, which can make it difficult for the average person to understand and use. This is where ChatGPT, the powerful language model developed by OpenAI, comes in. ChatGPT has the ability to bridge the gap between blockchain and the average user by providing a natural language interface for interacting with the blockchain. ChatGPT in blockchain technology can make the understanding of the technology simple enough for the common man.
SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
The Seemingly Limitless Potential of Blockchain in Healthcare
Interoperability remains the Holy Grail in healthcare, the goal to which all organizations aspire. The urgency to remove silos and improve communication between various systems and organizations is paramount, as it promises to lead to greater efficiency and improved outcomes while at the same time lowering costs – and not a moment too soon, given the fact that the world’s population is aging and there is a growing shortage of clinicians.
coingeek.com
IPv6 Forum President Latif Ladid bares new blockchain project centered on food supply chain
IPv6 Forum President Latif Ladid has been busy promoting IPv6, 5G, and blockchain technology with fellow experts in the industry while working on a new project geared toward improving the global food supply chain. Speaking on the sidelines of the IEEE Exeter Blockchain Event, Ladid told CoinGeek Backstage that his...
zycrypto.com
Was the Solana Phone a Great idea? How could other top-tier phone makers implement blockchain in their ecosystems?
On the 23rd of June 2022, Solana Mobile announced its most recent innovation, Saga. Saga is the name of their flagship product, an Andriod mobile phone that focuses on the functionality of Web 3 and its digital systems. At its core, the Saga phone would have state-of-the-art mobile features, supplemented by a Secure Element in the device where users could keep their seed phrases and private keys.
theblock.co
Doodles 2 arrives with new personalization options and expansion to Flow blockchain
The NFT shop is targeting new customers and added community engagement with Doodles 2, which will allow holders to tweak the look of their digital assets. Moving to Flow, a gas-fee-free blockchain could both incentivize frequent customization and help attract new customers. For fans of the Doodles NFT collection the...
Madrid’s Twinco Raises $12M to Finance Supply Chain SMEs
Twinco Capital has closed on a $12 million funding round roughly two years after raising $3.7 million. The global supply chain finance firm covers funding from the start of the production cycle from the purchase order to final invoice payment. The Spanish startup also plans to raise a $100 million debt facility before the end of March. CEO Sandra Nolasco and chief operating officer Carmen Marín founded Twinco Capital in 2019 to help big companies mostly in retail and apparel unlock funding for their global suppliers. Financing can include advancing up to 60 percent of the purchase order value upfront, with the...
zycrypto.com
SEC Commissioner Reminds Industry Experts “What Crypto Is Really About” As Market Rebounds
Hester Pierce reiterates the aim of Web 3 and blockchain as she addressed industry experts in the wake of a potential bull run. The SEC commissioner called for collaboration between web3 project leads, teams, and communities along with the Commission to prevent recurring scams. The market expects tighter regulations this...
GCN.com
White House wants input on crypto tech R&D agenda
While cryptocurrency exchanges continue to fold—often being exposed as fraud and money-laundering schemes—the White House is continuing its push to find the good in the underlying technologies and the general concept of digital assets. The Office of Science and Technology Policy and National Science Foundation on Thursday will...
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Report: Decentralized Technologies Are Now Being Developed by Experienced Tech Professionals
In order to get a better understanding of the current state of the industry, the Ferrum Network team conducted a survey “to gather insights from participants about their involvement in and views on Web3.”. In order to get a better understanding of the current state of the digital assets...
blockchainmagazine.net
Top 5 Ways Gaming Industry Is Using Metaverse
The gaming industry is one of the most active areas in the development and adoption of metaverse technology. Metaverse, a virtual reality world where users can interact with one another in real-time, has the potential to change the gaming industry in many ways. In this article, we will explore everything we know about the gaming industry in the metaverse.
nftgators.com
Spatial Labs Founder Iddris Sandu Raises $10M in Seed Round Led By Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital led the seed round. The close of the seed round brings Spatial Labs’ total funding to $14 million. Spatial Labs’ 25-year-old founder Iddris Sandu is one of the youngest Black men to raise more than $10 million in seed funding. Spatial Labs, a Web3 infrastructure startup,...
cryptoglobe.com
China’s “Instagram” Chooses Conflux Network for Permissionless Blockchain Integration
Little Red Book, (XiaohongShu), the Chinese version of Instagram integrates Conflux Network as permissionless blockchain allowing users to showcase NFTs minted on Conflux on their profile page in the digital collection section called ‘R-Space’. The platform has more than 200 million active monthly users and this integration brings...
Converging Business and Society for Sustainable Supply Chains
A recent Oxford Economics survey of global supply chain decision-makers revealed an interesting finding. While 88% of them had created a sustainability mission statement, only 52% had actually executed them. Moreover, only 21% seemed to have visibility into their supplier sourcing of sustainable products. The emergence of supply chains as...
CoinTelegraph
Inside the World Economic Forum: Circle, Ripple reflect on Davos 2023
Key figures from the wider cryptocurrency space painted a picture of increased dialogue and collaboration at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology remained but a small part of the projects and initiatives discussed and workshopped at the annual WEF conference high in the Swiss Alps. However, an increased number of sessions focused on the sector suggests that the wider world is looking for synergies between traditional finance and decentralized finance.
PayPal Teams With Bold Commerce to Expand Checkout Experience
PayPal has launched a new integration with eCommerce tech firm Bold Commerce. “PayPal is working with Bold Commerce to bring payments and commerce together as the fintech company moves into the growing headless commerce market,” Bold said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) news release announcing the collaboration. The integration...
cryptonewsz.com
Ylide Social hub: The new decentralized social networking & chatting platform formed by Polygon & Ylide collab
Ylide has announced its partnership with Polygon through an official blog post, sharing the mission that it is about to bring an innovative product to the market – Ylide Social Hub. The primary objective of the strategic partnership is to allow users to chat securely without the intervention of...
assetservicingtimes.com
Corlytics buys ING SparQ to drive digitisation of regulatory value chain
Corlytics buys ING SparQ to drive digitisation of regulatory value chain. Corlytics will acquire ING SparQ to promote digitisation across the regulatory value chain. Developed initially within ING from 2017, the SparQ solution aims to improve the efficiency of regulatory change and policy management within organisations. Corlytics has worked with...
CoinTelegraph
Smart contracts to power day-to-day Web3 company operations
Web3 firm MetisDAO Foundation launched Koris, a smart contract-based platform that allows decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) to operate and manage communities through an end-to-end operational infrastructure. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, the company said that Koris aims to turn DAOs into DACs, or “decentralized autonomous companies,” by providing an...
