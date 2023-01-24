Read full article on original website
utvactionmag.com
HOW TO WATCH THE 2023 KING OF HAMMERS LIVESTREAM
Are you stuck at home and want to watch the 2023 King Of The Hammers Livestream from the comfort of your home? Well, you can. Live coverage and tracking of the 2023 Progressive King of the Hammers Powered by OPTIMA Batteries can be viewed at www.kingofthehammers.com/live. Or, subscribe to the new King of the Hammers YouTube channel to receive notifications. Upgrading to a premium membership gives access to even more features including multi-view, in-car cameras, bonus feeds and more. Subscribe now at www.youtube.com/@kingofthehammers_official. To see who’s racing and find event information, check out www.kingofthehammers.com.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?
This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible First Look Review: The Do-It-All Corvette
There is a lot for drop-top fans to like about the Chevrolet Corvette lineup. The standard Stingray and Z06 have already spawned roofless variants, and now it's the turn of the hybrid E-Ray to do the same - a model that's been touted as being perfectly track-capable but more approachable than the Z06.
Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This 427 Powered 1970 Nova
Don't miss your chance to win this beefy 1970 Chevy Nova!. A small automobile built by General Motors, the Chevrolet Chevy Nova was produced through five different generations from 1962 through 1979, and again with model years 1985 through 1988. The Chevy II/Nova was built on the X-body platform before it was replaced by the 1980 Chevrolet Citation, but the Nova moniker returned again in 1985. This stunning 1970 Chevrolet Nova represents one of the most desirable body styles, and this particular beauty is not just up for grabs, and you could win it!
Top Speed
American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes
Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for?
Lexus is the well-known luxury arm of Toyota and it has been around for decades. You may know the name of the brand well, but do you know what it stands for? The post What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Tacoma Revealed In Patent Photos, Looks Like A Smaller Tundra
Toyota has been working on an all-new Tacoma and its design has apparently been reveal in new patent photos. Noticed by Motor1, the images show a Tundra-inspired pickup that looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in late 2021. Despite the similarities, the truck in the patent photos is apparently ICE-powered as it trades a fully enclosed grille for a more traditional mesh one with a single bar near the top.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him
Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him. A video with over 41 million views shows just how intense interactions between humans and beasts can be! A Youtube account by the name of “McGregor” was enjoying one of his regular bike rides through the forest.
Top Speed
This Chinese V-Twin Wants To Worry Harley-Davidson
When you look into the Chinese motorcycle market, you barely find local large-capacity motorcycles. And whatever you do come across will either be a doppelganger or come from a manufacturer that’s in partnership with established bikemakers. However, a young Chinese bikemaker, Zeths - established in 2019 - is trying to change this with its ZT 1000 engine which aims to lock horns with Harley-Davidson and Indian V-twins.
This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles
The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
Carscoops
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
torquenews.com
Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning
Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
