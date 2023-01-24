Sunday's AFC championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals — their second in as many seasons — will be something of a personal affair for Travis Kelce. Though he has played well against Cincinnati — 19 catches for 176 yards and two scores in their last three meetings — an untimely fumble in their Week 13 game helped seal Kansas City's third straight defeat at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Bengals. If Kelce wants to help his team bounce back against Cincinnati, he'll most likely need to have a good game on Sunday.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO