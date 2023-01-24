ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 AFC, NFC championships

Three of last year's final four teams are returning to championship weekend, as the Chiefs, Bengals, and 49ers look to turn another deep run into a championship. The only team missing from last season is the defending champion Rams. In their place, the Eagles will host the 49ers with the NFC championship and a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line.
ARIZONA STATE
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA FanDuel Picks 1/28: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

We have an action-packed eight-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Saturday night, starting with the Rockets taking on the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and ending with the Raptors playing in their second game of a back-to-back against the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veteran guards, a couple of rookies, and multiple sub-$6K sleepers in the frontcourt who have high DFS ceilings.
UTAH STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL referee salary: How much money do refs, other officials make in 2023?

It's not easy being an NFL official. Mistakes are broadcast across the country and quickly become the source of blame for wins or losses. But it's not all bad. The zebras on the field aren't out there throwing flags and winding the clock because they need the exercise. They're getting paid to be out there making sure the game is played as it should be.
ng-sportingnews.com

Did Travis Kelce grow up a Bengals fan? Breaking down Cincinnati ties for Chiefs TE, former Bearcats standout

Sunday's AFC championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals — their second in as many seasons — will be something of a personal affair for Travis Kelce. Though he has played well against Cincinnati — 19 catches for 176 yards and two scores in their last three meetings — an untimely fumble in their Week 13 game helped seal Kansas City's third straight defeat at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Bengals. If Kelce wants to help his team bounce back against Cincinnati, he'll most likely need to have a good game on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Evan McPherson contract breakdown: How much money does Bengals kicker make in 2023 salary?

Evan McPherson is well on his way to a significant pay bump with the Bengals — that is, if he keeps playing at his current level the next couple of years. The second-year kicker out of Florida is still in his rookie contract with Cincinnati, but he already appears to be a smart investment by a team on the cusp of a second consecutive Super Bowl berth.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

When does the XFL season start in 2023? Dates, times, TV schedule for every XFL game

The XFL's long-awaited return to action in 2020 was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, the spring start-up league is returning under new leadership, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's ownership group presiding over it. The XFL's 2023 season will begin soon, and its schedule has been finalized....
ng-sportingnews.com

Best prop bets for Chiefs-Bengals AFC championship game: Over/under picks for Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, more

The Bengals travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox). A rematch of the 2022 conference title game, this epic clash will decide if Joe Burrow and his squad will make the Super Bowl for the second straight year or if Patrick Mahomes and the top-seeded Chiefs will get back to the big game for the third time in four years. This matchup features a ton of playmaking stars, so naturally, we will be perusing the prop betting market to find our favorite and most potentially lucrative props.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy