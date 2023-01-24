Read full article on original website
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
Three of last year's final four teams are returning to championship weekend, as the Chiefs, Bengals, and 49ers look to turn another deep run into a championship. The only team missing from last season is the defending champion Rams. In their place, the Eagles will host the 49ers with the NFC championship and a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is broadcasting Super Bowl 2023? A guide to the TV channel, announcers & more on Super Bowl 57 rights
The Super Bowl is the premier American television broadcast each year. Watched by roughly 100 million households (and even more total viewers, according to the league's estimations), the entire event is a spectacle made for television. Despite being such a staple in American culture, the Super Bowl never finds itself...
ng-sportingnews.com
Brock Purdy stats with 49ers: How 8 great games make case for best rookie QB of Super Bowl era
Brock Purdy has put up some strong stats as the 49ers quarterback while winning all of his seven starts, including two playoff games. But how does the seventh-round sensation compare to the best rookie QBs in NFL history?. Over the past 15 seasons, a lot of rookie passers have had...
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers vs. Eagles ticket prices: How much do seats cost for 2023 NFC championship game?
There's a real buzz in the City of Brotherly Love. The No. 1 seeded Eagles are preparing to host the 49ers this Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line. Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly will be rocking as the Birds look to reach the biggest game in American sports for the second time in five years.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who are the biggest celebrity Eagles fans? Mike Trout, Kevin Hart, Bradley Cooper and more
Philadelphia sports fans have a reputation for being among the most passionate. The fan base is also one of the most widespread. The stands at Lincoln Financial Field are frequently filled with some of the nation's biggest celebrities, from athletes in other sports to Oscar-winning actors and iconic musicians, among others.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA FanDuel Picks 1/28: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
We have an action-packed eight-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Saturday night, starting with the Rockets taking on the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and ending with the Raptors playing in their second game of a back-to-back against the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veteran guards, a couple of rookies, and multiple sub-$6K sleepers in the frontcourt who have high DFS ceilings.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL referee salary: How much money do refs, other officials make in 2023?
It's not easy being an NFL official. Mistakes are broadcast across the country and quickly become the source of blame for wins or losses. But it's not all bad. The zebras on the field aren't out there throwing flags and winding the clock because they need the exercise. They're getting paid to be out there making sure the game is played as it should be.
ng-sportingnews.com
'Burrowhead' explained: How Mike Hilton’s bold Joe Burrow quote became bulletin board material for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Last year, the Bengals were plucky underdogs who shocked the NFL world when they upset the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. A year later, Cincinnati is not taking the underdog role. Before the Bengals finished off their 27-10 divisional round win over the Bills, slot corner Mike Hilton pointed...
ng-sportingnews.com
High ankle sprain recovery time in NFL: How is Patrick Mahomes playing for Chiefs one week after injury?
The knee bone is connected to the shin bone. And ligaments, and some other stuff. Throughout the NFL season, several players have fallen victim to the high-ankle sprain. Oftentimes, these players have been taken off the field on carts, which should tell you exactly how painful the injury is. Chiefs...
ng-sportingnews.com
Did Travis Kelce grow up a Bengals fan? Breaking down Cincinnati ties for Chiefs TE, former Bearcats standout
Sunday's AFC championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals — their second in as many seasons — will be something of a personal affair for Travis Kelce. Though he has played well against Cincinnati — 19 catches for 176 yards and two scores in their last three meetings — an untimely fumble in their Week 13 game helped seal Kansas City's third straight defeat at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Bengals. If Kelce wants to help his team bounce back against Cincinnati, he'll most likely need to have a good game on Sunday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Evan McPherson contract breakdown: How much money does Bengals kicker make in 2023 salary?
Evan McPherson is well on his way to a significant pay bump with the Bengals — that is, if he keeps playing at his current level the next couple of years. The second-year kicker out of Florida is still in his rookie contract with Cincinnati, but he already appears to be a smart investment by a team on the cusp of a second consecutive Super Bowl berth.
ng-sportingnews.com
When does the XFL season start in 2023? Dates, times, TV schedule for every XFL game
The XFL's long-awaited return to action in 2020 was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, the spring start-up league is returning under new leadership, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's ownership group presiding over it. The XFL's 2023 season will begin soon, and its schedule has been finalized....
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Steve Wilks didn't get Panthers job despite impressive record as interim coach, strong player support
The 2022 season was a study in extremes for the Panthers. There were the lowest of lows — a 1-4 start brought an unceremonious end to Matt Rhule's tenure, Christian McCaffrey was dealt to the 49ers, and Baker Mayfield's struggles persisted until he was released. But there were some...
ng-sportingnews.com
Dan Quinn returns to Cowboys: Why DC remained in Dallas despite head coaching interest from Broncos, Cardinals
It had been widely expected that Dan Quinn would bid adieu to the Cowboys after the 2023 season. The 52-year old had revitalized Dallas' defense, helming a much-improved unit that gave up just 20.1 points per game, tied for the fifth-best total in the league. Given Quinn's wealth of experience...
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes got advice from Tom Brady this week: 'Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT?'
Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback of his generation. But ahead of his fifth straight AFC championship appearance, he's listening to some advice from the best to ever play. Mahomes said he spoke with Tom Brady and got some advice from the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback before his Sunday game...
ng-sportingnews.com
When are the 2023 NFL International Games? Schedule, tickets, dates as five teams visit UK, Germany
The 2023 NFL International Series will return to London after breaking the record for a game outside the US when the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars drew 86,215 fans to Wembley Stadium in October. NFL fan and England football captain Harry Kane announced the five teams that will be involved...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Patrick Mahomes playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Chiefs QB's playoff status vs. Bengals
Chiefs fans held their collective breath during Kansas City's playoff game against Jacksonville last weekend, as Patrick Mahomes went down in the first quarter when Arden Key fell onto his ankle, hobbling the star quarterback. Mahomes, visibly frustrated, was escorted to the locker room briefly after the injury, but he...
ng-sportingnews.com
Best prop bets for Chiefs-Bengals AFC championship game: Over/under picks for Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, more
The Bengals travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox). A rematch of the 2022 conference title game, this epic clash will decide if Joe Burrow and his squad will make the Super Bowl for the second straight year or if Patrick Mahomes and the top-seeded Chiefs will get back to the big game for the third time in four years. This matchup features a ton of playmaking stars, so naturally, we will be perusing the prop betting market to find our favorite and most potentially lucrative props.
