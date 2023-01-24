ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

I64 WB lanes reopened after crash

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ)- All lanes of I64 WB are reopened after a crash Sunday afternoon. NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A single-vehicle crash shut down all westbound lanes of I-64 on Sunday. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com there was a single-vehicle crash that happened near the 45-mile marker just after the Nitro exit just...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Regal Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fire that destroyed the Regal Apartments building on Wednesday afternoon in Charleston has been ruled undetermined by investigators from the Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau. The Regal Apartments along Kanawha Blvd. caught fire about 3 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured, and all 35...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
MADISON, WV
erienewsnow.com

Beloved 'Weinerman' statue returned to West Virginia restaurant

A West Virginia restaurant is celebrating after its beloved "Weinerman" statue was returned. The statue was stolen from Dairy Winkle, a restaurant in Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia, according to a January 19 news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The business suffered a fire on January 11. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a fully involved house fire. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire, and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Power pole replacement shuts down road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A portion of Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes will be closed until 10:30 Friday evening. AEP says the road will be shut down from Big Tyler Rd to Kelly Road as crews replace 2 power poles. Stay with WSAZ for continued coverage of this developing...
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Crews demolish apartment building after fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews demolished an apartment building early Thursday morning, hours after it caught fire. The Regal Apartments along Kanawha Blvd. caught fire about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured, and all 35 residents are accounted for and safe. No cause has been released for the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Student found deceased on college campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
HUNTINGTON, WV

