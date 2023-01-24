Read full article on original website
WSAZ
I64 WB lanes reopened after crash
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ)- All lanes of I64 WB are reopened after a crash Sunday afternoon. NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A single-vehicle crash shut down all westbound lanes of I-64 on Sunday. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com there was a single-vehicle crash that happened near the 45-mile marker just after the Nitro exit just...
Volunteer firefighters battle brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a brush fire in the Wallace area of Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Responders arrived at the scene near 10 Gander Lane around 1:54 p.m., dispatchers say. One person with injuries was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. They do not know […]
WSAZ
Regal Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fire that destroyed the Regal Apartments building on Wednesday afternoon in Charleston has been ruled undetermined by investigators from the Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau. The Regal Apartments along Kanawha Blvd. caught fire about 3 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured, and all 35...
New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
erienewsnow.com
Beloved 'Weinerman' statue returned to West Virginia restaurant
A West Virginia restaurant is celebrating after its beloved "Weinerman" statue was returned. The statue was stolen from Dairy Winkle, a restaurant in Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia, according to a January 19 news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The business suffered a fire on January 11. The...
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a fully involved house fire. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire, and...
WSAZ
Power pole replacement shuts down road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A portion of Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes will be closed until 10:30 Friday evening. AEP says the road will be shut down from Big Tyler Rd to Kelly Road as crews replace 2 power poles. Stay with WSAZ for continued coverage of this developing...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on West Virginia interstate
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in West Virginia. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:27 a.m. on Sunday about a wreck near the 24 Mile Marker of I-64 West in the Milton area. The westbound […]
Relentless Charleston apartment fire leads to leveling of entire building
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An afternoon blaze spelled the end for a longstanding structure in the Kanawha Blvd area of Charleston on Wednesday. Units with the Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Kanawha Blvd late Wednesday afternoon in response to a fire call regarding an ongoing situation at Regal Apartments.
WSAZ
Crews demolish apartment building after fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews demolished an apartment building early Thursday morning, hours after it caught fire. The Regal Apartments along Kanawha Blvd. caught fire about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured, and all 35 residents are accounted for and safe. No cause has been released for the...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
WSAZ
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Greenbrier Street in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (7:37 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023): Two lanes of Greenbrier Street are now back open. Crews on the scene say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County dispatchers say a portion of Greenbrier Street in Charleston is […]
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire
UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. […]
Construction on apartment building for Veterans in Logan, West Virginia, to begin next week
LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — A parking lot on Hudgins St. in downtown Logan will eventually become a four-story apartment for Veterans. The property is located in downtown Logan and was donated by the city and the Logan Regional Medical Center. It will have 33 units with one or two bedrooms and will be the first […]
Fully-involved residential fire reported in Winfield, West Virginia
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — A residential fire in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road in Winfield is fully involved. Putnam County dispatchers say the call came in around 4 p.m. They say no one was believed to be in the building at the time of the fire. Winfield, Eleanor and Teays Valley Fire Departments […]
wchstv.com
Charleston apartment building fire ruled accidental; city making plans to raze structure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:56 p.m. 1/24/23. Charleston firefighters said the cause of a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental. Lt. Justin Alford with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters believe the fire in the 200 block of Britton Street was started by a smoldering cigarette.
Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
