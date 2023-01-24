ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Preparation For Snowy Conditions Underway In Rogers County

 5 days ago
Work is underway in Rogers County to prepare for the winter weather.

The rain started in Claremore around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday but Rogers County Emergency Management says crews have been prepping the roads with the salt brine the last day or two. Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes says between the three districts in the county, there are about 60 workers prepared to do 12-hour shifts for this winter weather moving in.

"We’re kinda right on that borderline of the deeper snows versus lesser snows, so we’re kind of prepping in different ways for where we’re at in the county," said Stokes.

Stokes says they’re keeping an eye on the roads from up in Chelsea down to the Inola area of the county.

Tulsa, OK
