Moxee gang member gets 12 years for gun and drug charges
YAKIMA, Wash.- On January 24, 2023, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez, 21, of Moxee was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking crime. “Gang-related violence is a scourge in the Yakima Valley and elsewhere,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref....
Man from Kennewick sentenced to 3.5 years for staged accident scheme, lying to FBI
SPOKANE, Wash. — After pleading guilty to a staged accident scheme, numerous counts of fraud and lying to the FBI, 52-year-old Ali Abed Yaser of Kennewick has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to:
West Richland firefighter’s childhood friend could be a match for a kidney donation
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – On New Year’s Day, we spoke with Captain Ray Newton of Benton County Fire District 4. Captain Newton has polycystic kidney disease and at that time he was looking for a donor. While Captain Newton is still looking for a donor, he might have...
Summitview Ave in Yakima to close nightly next week for water line work
YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will result in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February, 2nd. The closures will begin each night at around 8:00 pm and last until 6:00 am. according to a City of Yakima press...
Yakima Community Aid urges to limit exposure to traumatic videos
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Community Aid group is responding to the release of the bodycam footage from Memphis, Tennessee. The group recommends limiting views and shares of the videos because of the sensitive nature of the footage. “Constantly consuming the violent that is inflicted, supposedly by the people...
Moment of Blessing honors lives lost at Circle K
YAKIMA, Wash. – A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the lives lost in the shooting earlier in the week. Jeffery Howlett, Nikki Godfrey and Roy Knoeb Jr. were remembered in prayer hosted by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities. Reverend...
