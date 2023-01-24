ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Moxee gang member gets 12 years for gun and drug charges

YAKIMA, Wash.- On January 24, 2023, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez, 21, of Moxee was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking crime. “Gang-related violence is a scourge in the Yakima Valley and elsewhere,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref....
MOXEE, WA
Summitview Ave in Yakima to close nightly next week for water line work

YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will result in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February, 2nd. The closures will begin each night at around 8:00 pm and last until 6:00 am. according to a City of Yakima press...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Community Aid urges to limit exposure to traumatic videos

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Community Aid group is responding to the release of the bodycam footage from Memphis, Tennessee. The group recommends limiting views and shares of the videos because of the sensitive nature of the footage. “Constantly consuming the violent that is inflicted, supposedly by the people...
YAKIMA, WA
Moment of Blessing honors lives lost at Circle K

YAKIMA, Wash. – A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the lives lost in the shooting earlier in the week. Jeffery Howlett, Nikki Godfrey and Roy Knoeb Jr. were remembered in prayer hosted by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities. Reverend...
YAKIMA, WA

