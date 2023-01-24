Read full article on original website
A Corvette for the Masses – Customer Racing Z06 GT3.R Unveiled
This is a banner year for Corvette Racing, as it celebrates its 25th year of participation in American sports car competition. Now the legendary American team is sharing the secret to its success (122 race wins spanning the globe, including 113 in IMSA) with the rest of the world. Chevrolet...
Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24
Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button to pilot the Garage 56 entry in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, long-time sports car star Mike Rockenfeller and former Formula One champion Jenson Button will comprise the highly-anticipated driver lineup for the NASCAR Garage 56 project at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The announcement was made Saturday morning at Daytona International...
Rolex 24 - 6 Hour Storylines
We're closing in on quarter distance of the 2023 running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and with darkness having fallen, the race to Sunday morning is well underway. We now take a look at some of the storylines to follow as we race towards sunrise over Daytona Beach.
NASCAR Announces Garage 56 Driver Lineup for Historic Entry at Le Mans
NASCAR today announced a prestigious driver lineup to pilot its Garage 56 entry in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 100th anniversary of the legendary race. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, and 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button will share the driver’s seat of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which is anticipated to be approved for entry by l'Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) in the coming weeks.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Sixteen-Hour Update
An up-and-down middle eight hours saw Corvette Racing re-emerge from two laps down and back into contention for a class victory as daylight approached for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R ran third in the GT Daytona PRO (GTD PRO) class and fifth...
Transcript: Ian James, Marco Sorensen, Darren Turner, Roman DeAngelis
THE MODERATOR: We'll welcome to the stage drivers of the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3. This is their seventh -- this is the team's seventh career win, first in the Rolex 24. Roman DeAngelis' sixth career win, first in IMSA, first Rolex 24 win. He's the...
Storylines to Follow in Rolex 24
With the long winter about to end and baseball's pitchers and catchers about to report to spring training, it's about time to get back to the track for the first major race of the year - the Rolex 24! Before the green flag drops on Saturday afternoon for the iconic 24 hour showdown, here are some storylines to follow.
Transcript: Thomas Merrill, Wayne Boyd, Anthony Mantella, Nico Varrone
THE MODERATOR: We're joined now by the winner of the LMP3 class in the No. 17 AWA Duqueine, first class win for the organization, first Rolex 24 Daytona win for the organization; Thomas Merrill, second career win, first Daytona win in IMSA competition, second career IMSA win; Wayne Boyd, first career IMSA win, first Daytona win; Anthony Mantella, first career IMSA win, first Daytona win; and Nico Varrone, first career win, first Daytona win, first start here at Daytona for Nico. Congratulations.
Acura Notches Landmark GTP Win with Meyer Shank Rolex 24 Repeat
The debut of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s newest class not only lived up to expectations, but arguably outperformed it with one of the most dramatic runs to the Rolex 24 At Daytona overall victory in recent memory. It all unfolded in front of a rapt international television audience and a record crowd at Daytona International Speedway.
Transcript: Garage 56 Driver Announcement
THE MODERATOR: Good morning. Everybody. We're ready to get started with this unique announcement and celebration. Thanks so much for making time to come along this morning, and happy race day. Pleased to say this is the biggest crowd ever at the Rolex 24 here at Daytona, which is a reason to celebrate. Round of applause.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Close… but Second in Rolex 24
Corvette Racing started its 25th season of competition with a runner-up class finish Sunday in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner teamed up for the second-place GT Daytona (GTD) PRO result in the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R. After a drive back...
Transcript: David Salters
THE MODERATOR: We'll get our post-race interviews started here with David Salters, who is president of Honda Performance Development, which obviously developed the Acura ARX 06, which is the first winner in the new IMSA GTP era, third consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona win overall for Acura. David, we'll get...
Teams Work out Bugs in Final Rolex 24 Practice
Friday’s midday practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship offered most of the 61 entries in the Rolex 24 At Daytona their last chance to finalize setups for the annual twice-round-the-clock endurance classic. Outright speed was not the primary objective, with the majority of teams and drivers instead...
Global Advisory and Accounting Firm BDO Joins IMSA as Newest Corporate Partner
The opportunity to further develop business-to-business connections is what prompted BDO, the world’s fifth-largest advisory and accounting network, to become an IMSA Corporate Partner, in an announcement made today. BDO’s specialty areas include advisory, tax and assurance services provided to a diverse range of clients with a broad array...
Cadillac Racing leading after 16 hours
Cadillac V-LMDh cars were running first and third at the 16-hour mark of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course. Sebastien Bourdais, a two-time Rolex 24 winner, drove the No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh to the front of the field. Alex Lynn challenged for the lead after the seventh caution period of the race and was running third in the No. 02 Cadillac V-LMDh.
Transcript: GTP team owners
THE MODERATOR: Thank you all for joining us here for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. We are honored to have this group of team owners participating in the relaunch of the IMSA GTP category here today. Without further ado, we'll go ahead and introduce everybody, go one by one...
GTP Anticipation Reaches to Highest Levels as Rolex 24 Approaches
The fever-pitch anticipation for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona has been felt throughout the motorsports world awaiting the debut of the LMDh prototypes set to race for the first time in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class. That excitement reaches even to the highest levels of team ownership within the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Transcript: James Allen, Fred Poordad, Francesco Pizzi, Giammaria Bruni, Christian Reed
THE MODERATOR: We'll welcome to the stage our winners in the No. 55 Fred Poordad, Francesco Pizzi, James Allen, Gimmi Bruni. This is James Allen's first Rolex 24 win, just his third start here. Previous best was third in the 2019 Rolex 24. Gimmi's first Rolex 24 win fourth class win in 34 starts last one Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in 2011.
