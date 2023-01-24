ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

uiargonaut.com

Our View: The media’s poor coverage is hurting Moscow

Non-local reporters have handled the homicides poorly. By this point everyone on campus has seen them. Reporters and sleuths alike coming into our community, trying to get the story. Folks like Nancy Grace setting up her show outside of the King Road house. We have seen a lot of terrible...
cpmpawprints.org

The Murders of the four Idaho University Students

November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
Big Country News

44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism

IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
Government Technology

Delivery Robots Could Soon Roam Moscow, Idaho

(TNS) — A one-year agreement with the city of Moscow would include conditions on the food delivery robots that could begin to venture off of the University of Idaho campus in the future. These robots began operating at the UI in March 2022 and there are currently 15 in...
KHQ Right Now

Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst

PINEHURST, Idaho - Detectives with the Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a DUI collision where the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ISP troopers responded to a report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck driving eastbound on I-90.
KXLY

ISP: Suspected DUI driver crashes, possibly fired gun

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho -- The Idaho State Police has taken a 32-year-old Spokane man into custody for suspected DUI and leading law enforcement on a pursuit. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, ISP responded to eastbound I-90 near Cataldo for a man driving a Dodge pickup, reportedly impaired. Troopers said they...
104.3 WOW Country

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
PSU Collegio

‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far

I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
pullmanradio.com

New Alert System For Your Phone from Latah County Sheriff’s Office

The Latah county Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Latah county Disaster Services department has announced a new alert system that will send emergency notifications straight to your phone. The alert system is powered through Everbridge to notify you of emergency situations in your area. to sign up for the notifications, click the link or scan the QR code.
Daily Evergreen

Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation

Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
FOX 28 Spokane

Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Big Country News

Lewiston Council Removes Code Requiring Impounded Pets to be Returned in Active Animal Cruelty Cases

LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council on Monday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to remove redundancy in city code regarding animal cruelty cases. Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury explained that since the state of Idaho already has statutes in place regarding animal cruelty, the city code as it is stated is not needed. The move gives prosecutors more control over animal cruelty cases. The State Code has very similar language and accomplishes the same purpose as the former City Code, with the caveat that an animal can be impounded until the final disposition of the case, and not require the City to release the pet back to the owner 6 days later - which the city code required.
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
