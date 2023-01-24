Read full article on original website
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, allegedly visited the victims' home repeatedly for weeks before the attack.
uiargonaut.com
Our View: The media’s poor coverage is hurting Moscow
Non-local reporters have handled the homicides poorly. By this point everyone on campus has seen them. Reporters and sleuths alike coming into our community, trying to get the story. Folks like Nancy Grace setting up her show outside of the King Road house. We have seen a lot of terrible...
cpmpawprints.org
The Murders of the four Idaho University Students
November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism
IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
Government Technology
Delivery Robots Could Soon Roam Moscow, Idaho
(TNS) — A one-year agreement with the city of Moscow would include conditions on the food delivery robots that could begin to venture off of the University of Idaho campus in the future. These robots began operating at the UI in March 2022 and there are currently 15 in...
Lewiston Man Who Did Prison Time for Deadly 2013 Drunk Driving Crash on 21st Street Arrested for Another Alleged DUI
LEWISTON - A Lewiston man who was involved in a deadly drunk driving crash on 21st Street in 2013 was arrested for another alleged DUI on Wednesday night. 33-year-old Kyle Rios was arrested by Lewiston Police and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho - Detectives with the Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a DUI collision where the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ISP troopers responded to a report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck driving eastbound on I-90.
KXLY
ISP: Suspected DUI driver crashes, possibly fired gun
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho -- The Idaho State Police has taken a 32-year-old Spokane man into custody for suspected DUI and leading law enforcement on a pursuit. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, ISP responded to eastbound I-90 near Cataldo for a man driving a Dodge pickup, reportedly impaired. Troopers said they...
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
PSU Collegio
‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far
I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
Lewiston Man has Possession Charge Dismissed by Prosecutor
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
pullmanradio.com
New Alert System For Your Phone from Latah County Sheriff’s Office
The Latah county Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Latah county Disaster Services department has announced a new alert system that will send emergency notifications straight to your phone. The alert system is powered through Everbridge to notify you of emergency situations in your area. to sign up for the notifications, click the link or scan the QR code.
Daily Evergreen
Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation
Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Lewiston Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Idaho County K9 Millie Alerts During Traffic Stop
KOOSKIA, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop, Idaho County...
Lewiston Council Removes Code Requiring Impounded Pets to be Returned in Active Animal Cruelty Cases
LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council on Monday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to remove redundancy in city code regarding animal cruelty cases. Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury explained that since the state of Idaho already has statutes in place regarding animal cruelty, the city code as it is stated is not needed. The move gives prosecutors more control over animal cruelty cases. The State Code has very similar language and accomplishes the same purpose as the former City Code, with the caveat that an animal can be impounded until the final disposition of the case, and not require the City to release the pet back to the owner 6 days later - which the city code required.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
