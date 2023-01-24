Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
Related
longisland.com
New Deli, Culture Blend, Opens in Glen Cove
Culture Blend, a new deli with a funky interior and menu of your favorite foods along with plans to expand the palette is now open in Glen Cove. And as the name suggests the owners plan to bring many different cultures of food to their restaurant. Right now they are in a soft opening phase as they add to the menu but patrons can still come in and get the staple items you expect from a deli like breakfast sandwiches, eggs any style, stews and wraps.
greaterlongisland.com
Bach Festival returns to St. Peter’s in Bay Shore Jan. 29
If you’re a fan of Bach, Mozart and other revered composers, you are in the luck. This weekend, the annual Bach Festival returns to St. Peter’s By The Sea Episcopal Church, with performances by the Island Symphony Orchestra and other guest players. Bassist Nina Bernat, the grand-prize winner...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Babylon
Do you necessarily require a sortlist of the top quality hotel in the Babylon local area? I’ve discussed on this post the top quality hotel sortlist these are placed in the Babylon. Also, a directional link from your area, with Support Line, Web info, avg internet users reviews, details...
News 12
East End Full Show: Long Island Aquarium, saying goodbye to Main Street Haircutters
Doug Geed takes a trip to the perfect spot to beat the winter blues - the Long Island Aquarium. Also, a look inside Main Street Haircutters in Riverhead before they close their doors for good. MORE INFORMATION. Main Street (Route 25), Riverhead.
longisland.com
Noema Greek Restaurant Opens in Huntington
They call it traditional Greek cuisine meets modern concepts. A new Greek restaurant called Noema opened in Huntington. Executive Chef Nicholas Poulmentis is cooking up traditional cuisine from his native Greece as seen through his own culinary lens. Noema takes over the space that used to be 7 Gerard, which...
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Caffe Amici in Selden celebrates 30 years
Caffe Amici, 353 Middle Country Road, Selden celebrated its 30th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony. one dollar slices, a DJ and giveaways on Jan. 19. The event was attended by Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa, restaurant staff, customers, family and friends. Founded in 1992, the current owner, Joseph Pullara,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven to host Groundhog Day event at Holtsville Ecology Site
“Well, it’s Groundhog Day, again.” — quote from Groundhog Day (1993) Pennsylvania may have the legendary groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, but here in Suffolk County we have our very own prognosticator of prognosticators, Holtsville Hal. The cute little rodent with his buck teeth and short bushy tail will be the star of the day as the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve celebrates Groundhog Day with a special event on Feb. 2. Hundreds will gather to hear Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville Hal’s famous forecast.
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry
NEW YORK, NY – Burglars targeting a home in Queens might have known what they were looking for after taking $37,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night. Police said two individuals broke into a home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street through an unlocked rear door by climbing up a second-floor balcony. The incident happened at around 8 pm. “Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $9,000 in cash and approximately $28,000 in jewelry,” the NYPD’s 107th Precinct announced tonight. “The individuals used burglar tools to exit the home through a locked basement door. The individuals fled the location northbound on The post Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection
Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bees come a dime a dozen during the summer. Come winter, you’d be hard pressed to find one. But that’s not the case Grace Mehl’s backyard. Mehl has turned her passion into a business. In addition to being a certified master beekeeper and education director for the Long Island BeeKeepers Club, she’s […]
East Coast, Meet West: New LI Taqueria Promises Taste Of San Francisco
A Mexican restaurant chain serving up “the best of the San Francisco taqueria experience” is already making a splash with customers days after opening its newest location on Long Island.Dos Toros Taqueria, located in New Hyde Park at 1624 Marcus Avenue, held its grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 19. …
Town eyes agreement to site Cousins Paintball at Calverton municipal park
Town officials are looking at entering into an agreement with Cousins Paintball that will allow the company to operate its paintball facility on approximately 14 to 16 acres of land inside the Enterprise Park at Calverton. The company would pay the town $5,000 per month for 11 months of operation...
Herald Community Newspapers
Two winners of holiday decorating contest announced
The Community League of Garden City South have chosen the winners of their 6th annual Holiday Decorating contest in Franklin Square School District #17. Last month, residents and business owners were tasked with decking their homes and storefronts in any winter holiday-theme of their choice. The grand prize for merchants...
Know Him? Porch Pirate Nabs Package From Massapequa Park Home (Video)
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man caught on video stealing a package off a front porch on Long Island. The theft occurred Thursday, Jan. 19, at a home in Massapequa Park located on Grant Street, according to Nassau County Police. Ring surveillance footage shows...
Woman Seriously Injured In LI Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver In Dix Hills: Police
A man has been accused of driving drunk following an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that seriously injured a woman. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Dix Hills. A 28-year-old man was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound near Exit 51 in Dix Hills, when...
27east.com
Former Legislator, Westhampton Resident George Guldi Guilty of Fraud, Again
How do you spell recidivist? George Guldi. The former Suffolk County Legislator representing the South Fork and one time Westhampton Beach resident, along with accomplice, Victoria Davidson, was convicted of... more. 27east.com · Village Trustees and Mayor Trade Barbs Over Police Chief Pick Southampton Village Mayor ... by 27Speaks.
Comments / 0