Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Highway closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland due to the hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm. WYDOT reports that there is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. With the continued heavy snowfall, drivers are encouraged...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Laramie County Plans To Plant 60,000 Trees As Windbreaks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The wind at Justine Whitacre’s house can sometimes sound like a freight train in winter. “It takes up all the sand. It’s like grit on my house paint,” she said. “It’s like my house is being sand-blasted every year.”
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Snow expected in Cheyenne throughout weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although Cheyenne is not expected to see as much snow as many of the communities west of it, the National Weather Service still predicts snow in the city over the coming days. Today, snow is expected to primarily begin falling after 2 p.m. and continue sporadically...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
CHEYENNE, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Passenger Rail between Wyoming and Colorado is On Track

The Transcontinental Railroad connected Wyoming to the nation – now, the Front Range Passenger Rail Line could eventually wind its way from Colorado to Montana – but the first stop in Wyoming starts in Cheyenne. Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents to have snowy weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a snowy weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 27, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be in the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow with increasing cloud cover and a low of 17. Later, winds will be in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph before decreasing to 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration

LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Increasing chance of snow for Cheyenne residents this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The chance of snow is set to increase into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 26, there is a 20% chance of snow alongside mostly sunny skies and a high of 32. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, with winds in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph gusting as high as 45 mph. There will be a 20% chance of snow this evening alongside partly cloudy skies and a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 30–35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
