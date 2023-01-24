Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Highway closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland due to the hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm. WYDOT reports that there is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. With the continued heavy snowfall, drivers are encouraged...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
capcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
Shovel Your Walks or Pay the Cost, City of Cheyenne Reminds
Another round of winter weather is on its way, and the City of Cheyenne is reminding residents that it’s their responsibility to promptly remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to state statute, if you don't shovel your walks, the city can have the snow removed and...
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
capcity.news
Multiple road closures around Cheyenne reported by Department of Transportation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are causing multiple road closures around Cheyenne. Road conditions released by the Wyoming Department of Transportation can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:15 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road. Between Archer Interchange and WY 217: Dry. I-25 /...
cowboystatedaily.com
Laramie County Plans To Plant 60,000 Trees As Windbreaks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The wind at Justine Whitacre’s house can sometimes sound like a freight train in winter. “It takes up all the sand. It’s like grit on my house paint,” she said. “It’s like my house is being sand-blasted every year.”
capcity.news
Snow expected in Cheyenne throughout weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although Cheyenne is not expected to see as much snow as many of the communities west of it, the National Weather Service still predicts snow in the city over the coming days. Today, snow is expected to primarily begin falling after 2 p.m. and continue sporadically...
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead In Massive 40+ Vehicle Crash, Pileup Between Elk Mountain And Laramie, Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate crashes on Saturday afternoon near the Wagonhound rest area between Elk Mountain and Laramie on Interstate 80. The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced late Saturday that one person was killed and other injuries...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
mybighornbasin.com
Passenger Rail between Wyoming and Colorado is On Track
The Transcontinental Railroad connected Wyoming to the nation – now, the Front Range Passenger Rail Line could eventually wind its way from Colorado to Montana – but the first stop in Wyoming starts in Cheyenne. Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have snowy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a snowy weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 27, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be in the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow with increasing cloud cover and a low of 17. Later, winds will be in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph before decreasing to 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
oilcity.news
Military-connected Cheyenne schools become first recipients of state’s Purple Star Program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education, along with Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Military Department, awarded the state first two Purple Star Schools to two Cheyenne schools – Freedom Elementary and McCormick Junior High – at a ceremony at the capitol today. “I am...
sweetwaternow.com
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration
LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
capcity.news
Increasing chance of snow for Cheyenne residents this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The chance of snow is set to increase into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 26, there is a 20% chance of snow alongside mostly sunny skies and a high of 32. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, with winds in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph gusting as high as 45 mph. There will be a 20% chance of snow this evening alongside partly cloudy skies and a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 30–35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
What’s Happening This Weekend in Cheyenne? Parties, Music, & More
The forecast calls for a bitter weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun! Check out what Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Enjoy live music by Tiffane Lark and locally made brews at Blue Raven Brewery. When: 6 to 9 p.m. Where: Blue Raven Brewery (209 E. 18th...
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0