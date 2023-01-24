Read full article on original website
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
Colorado Mesa University Students Shaping How Crime is Fought
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With crime on the rise there has been a greater need for those to combat it-that’s where Colorado Mesa University comes in. CMU students are able to shape the way we fight crime through the programs offered to them. There are four disciplines through the university that students can focus on. Specific disciplines include forensic psychology, DNA sequencing, and even bone decay.
The prosecution rests their case Brian Cohee
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was a difficult day in court today as we follow the murder trial of 69-year-old warren barns. Brian Cohee, age 21, decapitated and dismembered Barnes back in February 2021. Right before defense attorneys took over... prosecutors called one last witness. The severity of Barnes’...
Prosecution rests in Cohee murder trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After two weeks of presenting their case to the jury, the prosecution has rested their case against accused murderer 21-year-old Brian Cohee. Previously, Cohee confessed to killing and dismembering 69-year-old Warren Barnes in early 2021. Cohee claims he is not guilty by reason of insanity,...
